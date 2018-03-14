Hi-tech cars could lead to more cybersecurity issues

Cybersecurity is an issue across industries that deal with connected technologies. That includes the automotive industry as connected and autonomous vehicles are expected to be more common within the coming years.

Sixty-three percent of more than 80 executives from leading automakers, suppliers, startups, investors and involved technology companies said cybersecurity attacks was a concern for developing such vehicles, according to a survey Foley & Lardner LLP released in October.

The law firm highlighted survey results in its “Top Legal Issues Facing the Automotive Industry in 2018” report along with strategies and measures companies should take.

“Cars today are sophisticated computers on wheels and are part of a complex information technology environment,” stated Chanley Howell, a partner at the firm. “With significant advances in smartphone car connectivity and onboard infotainment systems, our cars are collecting more and more information about our daily lives and personal interactions. As a result, privacy and security concerns about connected cars have evolved and have quickly risen in the last year to become a top priority of carmakers and suppliers.”

More than 70 million connected cars will be on the road by 2023, according to the report. And autonomous vehicles are not far behind.

Therefore, data security is no longer the sole responsibility of an information technology department and should include senior and operational management of the organization. according to the report.

Organizations should also utilize rigorous risk assement methods to identify potential threats and be proactive by continously monitoring and detecting data security threats, vulnerabilities and incidents.

In addition, data security controls should be addressed from the beginning before products leave the drawing board.

“Data security practices evolve over time, and the days of building a system first and then layering security on top are now over,” Howell said.

Companies throughout the supply chain need to have an effective incident response to mitigate harm to the organization, business partners and consumers; work closely with suppliers, associations, governmental agencies and other partners as part of a robust cybersecurity program; and train all relevant employees in the program, according to the report.

“A comprehensive and holistic approach is essential to an effective connected car cybersecurity program,” Howell said.

Thirty-one percent of the firm’s survey respondents said cybersecurity was an obstacle to connected vehicles, which was ahead of the technology’s capabilities and safety concerns.