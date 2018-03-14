Electric cars will be among highlights of this weekend’s Columbus Auto Show

The use of electric vehicles is slowly gaining traction around the country and those vehicles will be among the highlights of this weekend’s Columbus International Auto Show.

The event will include an additional 40,000-square-foot of floor space to accommodate new activities, including the Smart Columbus Ride & Drive Roadshow that will feature about 12 different electric automobile models for a 30-minute test drive in downtown.

“We know this is a technology that will work for a lot of our residents in Columbus,” said Jordan Davis, director of Smart Cities at the Columbus Partnership.

The road show is funded by the $10 million Vulcan Inc. grant awarded to Columbus as the winner of the 2016 Smart City Challenge.

Grant objectives include reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Franklin, Delaware, Union, Madison, Pickaway, Fairfield and Licking counties; increase central Ohio electric vehicle sales by 470 percent and realizing a 10 percent reduction in single occupant vehicle commutes to large workplaces by 2020.

Eighty-three percent of the region’s workers ride to their jobs alone in a car, according to city officials.

Therefore, mobility patterns will need to change if the region continues it’s population growth.

Smart Columbus started a pilot phase of road shows last October with 10 events that did 810 test drives, Davis said.

The test drives at this weekend’s event will kickoff another round of similar road shows with 50 to 70 events planned this year.

“We’ll be doing more in 2019,” Davis said.

She said the auto show is a place where consumers research for information for greater consideration of future vehicle purchases.

Davis said educate consumers about electric vehicles including their increased range and infrastructure, affordability and the fundamentals of owning one.

Some electric vehicles can drive up to more than 150 miles before needing to recharge, Davis said.

And while Tesla is the likely to come up in the conversation of purchasing electric vehicles, auto manufacturers such as General Motors and Honda provide affordable options, she added.

“I’m excited for more residents to experience Smart Columbus,” she said.

The road show will help raise awareness and promote alternative modes of transportation including taking a bus and carpooling with a co-worker.

The auto show will run Thursday through Sunday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and will feature more than 36 manufacturers and five indoor and outdoor road and drive experiences.

After last year finished with about 17.1 million auto sales, the National Automobile Dealers Association expects U.S. sales to reach 16.7 million new cars and light trucks this year with millennial to make a large portion of the buyers.

“The auto industry remains a vital part of the Columbus economy and we look forward to sharing all the exciting new features , as well as a number of first-time ones that entire families will enjoy, ” said Kelly Danison, Columbus Auto Show Director of Events, in a statement.