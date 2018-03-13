Shale oil production in Ohio slips, but natural gas increases

Oil production of Ohio’s horizontal shale region is down while natural gas was up last year.

Horizontal wells in the state’s Utica/Point Pleasant area, mainly in the eastern portion of the state, produced nearly 16.4 million barrels of oil and 1.73 trillion cubic feet of natural gas compared with more than 18 million barrels of oil and nearly 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas in 2016, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. (Note: a barrel of oil is equal to 42 U.S. gallons and that gas reporting totals include natural gas liquids).

While shale gas increased by more than 24 percent last year from 2016, oil production dropped by 9-percentage points during the same period.

In addition, oil production peaked in 2015 with more than 23 million barrels before it decreasing to 29 percent last year.

Keep in mind that a barrel of crude oil was more than a $100 until it started to decrease during the summer of 2014.

Prices plunged by about 50 percent at the end of the year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Adminstration.

Since then, oil prices have fallen to as low as $30 per barrel and recently as high as more than $60.

On the other hand, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells production of oil increased 49 percent from 2014 when the region produced more 10.09 million barrels of oil.

Additionally, last year’s natural gas production increased by 281 percent from 2014 when the state was producing 453 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

It’s also an 81-percent increase from 2015 when total production was at more than 955 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

The Utica shale play is more than 7,000 feet below ground and underlies portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.

Since drilling in Ohio’s shale portion began in 2011, the state has issued more than 2,700 permits for horizontal drilling with more than 80 percent of them drilled.

There is no drilling activity within central Ohio’s 10-county metropolitan statistical area. Ohio counties where drilling takes place include Belmont, Jefferson, Mahoning and Washington.