OSU study: Teachers fail to report violence

A nationwide study tracking violence against teachers while at school found that one fifth of these victims fail to report the incidents to school administrators, researchers at the Ohio State University reported.

Published online in the journal Social Psychology of Education, the results showed that significant numbers of teachers who experienced violence neither told their colleagues (14 percent) nor their families (24 percent), and only 12 percent sought counseling.

“You would think that the first thing a teacher would do after a violent encounter or threat would be to tell the school’s administrators, but 20 percent aren’t even doing that,” said Eric Anderman, lead author of the study and professor of educational psychology at The Ohio State University. “That’s disturbing.

“Too many teachers aren’t talking to anyone about what happened.”

Anderman and his colleagues surveyed 3,403 kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers from across the country, according to a press release. The study included the 2,505 teachers in the survey who said they were the victims of some form of violence.

Teachers were asked to describe in writing the most upsetting incident at school in which they were the target of students’ verbal or physical aggression or intimidation.

A quarter of the teachers reported actual physical abuse or assault, 20 percent reported threats of physical violence and 37 percent described verbal insults, disrespectful language or inappropriate sexual advances.

Another eight percent didn’t write about the details of the violent incident itself, but about a lack of support from school leaders and colleagues who were told about the abuse.

“That finding was very surprising to us. It was not something any of us thought we would find,” Anderman said.

Of the findings, Anderman said he was troubled with so few teachers speaking to a counselor about violent experiences. Teachers were more likely to see a counselor based on the more upset they were or the greater their physical symptoms were, the study found.

He reckoned that many teachers avoid seeing a counselor because they don’t want to appear weak or ineffective.

“Some schools may need to re-evaluate how they can support and help teachers who are victims of violence,” he said.

The work was supported by the American Psychological Association’s Center for Psychology in Schools and Education and was completed in collaboration with the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers.