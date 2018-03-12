Hearing-impaired workers drive Bexley quilt-making enterprise

At Keepsake Theme Quilts, Christine Stepien enjoys working as a seamstress; Shonna Collins is the office and human resources manager; and Liz Piper and Robert Buckingham Jr. make hats and scarves from the scraps for the homeless on top of other duties.

Like any small business, KTQ has its challenges but communication isn’t one of them despite its unique circumstances.

Stepien, Collins and the rest are among the 18 employees are deaf or hearing impaired.

Through sign language the team is able to effectively work to recycle a customer’s collection of T-shirts into quilts to preserve such memories.

The Bexley-based social enterprise, located at 563 S. Dawson Ave., supports it parent nonprofit organization, Deaf Initiatives.

Meredith Crane, a mother of two deaf children, started the 20-year-old organization to strengthen the deaf community’s youth with training, workshops and employment opportunities.

She started the T-shirt quilt business in 1999 after she got the idea from the sidelines of a soccer game in California.

Since then, KTQ has produced more than 10,000 quilts and provided employment to m107 deaf or hard of hearing people in various positions.

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” Crane said.

She doesn’t shy away from raving about each employees qualities. For instance, Piper is one of “the bravest people I know” as nothing prevents her approaching people when the company promotes itself at events, Crane said.

Through an interpreter, Piper said she has worked full time at the KTQ for five years. Through sign language, she can elaborately express her part in the quilt-making process.

“It’s a good experience,” she said. “I always say I’ll stay here (working) until I die.”

When she’s not working, Piper enjoys exercising, taking her dogs for walks and engaging with other friends from the deaf community.

Columbus has a small deaf and hearing impaired community, said Collins, the office manager. But she said there are opportunities depending on the individual’s skill level and what they want out of life. Collins said it would be hard to leave KTQ because she enjoys the environment.

“I’m able to communicate,” she said. “Communication is definitely number one and I definitely appreciate working here.”

She said new employees adjust at different paces depending on their skill levels. But the business is always looking for new employees especially during their peak times when they have a couple more positions open.

Overall working at KTQ is like being part of a family, Collins said.

Julia Harmon, a production assistant, agreed. She often helps the occasional hearing customer that stops by their location with any orders along with other clerical duties.

“I just want to improve my quality of life,” she said.

KTQ also provides opportunities for the deaf community’s international members. Chatur Rasaili from Nepal brought his sewing skills to KTQ 10 months ago. He came to America seven years ago and has experience as a tailor.

“(Working here) energizes me,” he said.

Belma Koso was six years old when she came to the United States from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the late 1990s. Due to her deafness, she had difficulty learning her native country’s language. Learning American Sign Language was easier, she said.

Koso started working at KTQ when she was in high school and continued working there afterwards.

KTQ operations take up three levels of its 4,000-square-foot home. Originally, the home and business location of a hairdresser, Crane’s operations gradually expanded over the years.

Crane said the location provides a safe neighborhood, nearby bus routes and restaurants for KTQ employees.

“We’ve really grown in the last 14 years,” said Judy Bryant, one of the longest serving employees at KTQ. “When I first started working here. It was a small shop.”

From sports teams to sorority-themed quilts, Bryant enjoys making a variety of quilts, especially the customizable ones. The more customization, the better, she said.

“Yes, I like a challenge.”