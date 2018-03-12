Figuring out who businesses can sell their products or services to is not always simple

Businesses have the right to refuse service unless it crosses public accomodation laws from the federal to local level of U.S. government, but those instances are not often cut and dry, as demonstrated by several current high-profile court cases.

Since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, for example, businesses could no longer refuse service to customer based on their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

It paved the way for further federal legislation with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 that provided similar protections to Americans with disabilities.

Many states have their own public accomodation laws that go further.

Twenty-two, for instance, prohibit discrimination of sexual orientation, 19 prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and 18 prohibit discrimination based on marital status.

Additionally, 19 states prohibit age discrimination that has become an issue in the nation’s latest gun debate.

A 20-year-old Oregon man filed a lawsuit against Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart for discrimination because the two retailers refused to sell him a rifle because of his age, according to The Associated Press.

The retailers restricted gun sales to people 21 and older after a 19-year-old allegedly used an AR-15 to kill 17 people at a Florida high school earlier this month.

Oregon is among the states that have public accomodation laws that outlaw discrimination based on a person’s age. There are only exemptions for alcohol and marijuana sales, the AP reported.

The lawsuit is the latest related to public accomodations laws.

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments of whether a Colorado baker could refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple because of his deep religious convictions. Colorado’s public accomodation laws prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation.

But the two cases have major differences, said Ruth Colker, a professor who studies gay and women’s’ rights at The Ohio State University.

The wedding cake case is about whether a business owner can discriminate on the grounds of religion, she said.

Ohio does not have a state law outlawing discrimination based on sexual orientation but some local jurisidictions will have them, Colker added.

But absent such public accomodation laws, Colker said businesses can set their own policies to not sell services and products based on a person’s age for a variety of reasons.

A bar owner, for whatever reason, could only sell alcohol to those who are 25 and older. “It’s probably not good for their bottomline but nothing precludes you from doing it,” she said.

Another example is waterparks could require children to have a parent or guardian accompany them or be refused service.