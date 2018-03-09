Franklinton tech firm specializes in 3-D scanning

Leaders of Franklinton’s first technology company believe it’s ready to take the approaching age of mass customization.

Knockout Concepts on West Rich Street specializes in mobile 3-D scanning and content management and customized software integration since it became the first tenant of its 4,000-sqaure-foot home in 2014.

“We’re focusing on scanning for data and scanning for manufacturing,” said Brooks Myers, chief executive officer of the company and an alumnus of Columbus College of Art and Design. Data that derives from the human body, he added.

“It’s reverse engineering of the human body,” Myers said.

To “produce products that are individual to the human body is a huge component to what we’re trying to accomplish at Knockout.”

For example, the company could use their scanning technology and software to design a prosthetic leg for an amputee.

The scan would use data from the person’s existing leg to help in the engineering of a new limb.

Myers said it would be a more difficult task if a person started with a 3-D model from the ground up.

“If you start with a scan its amazing real world reference data,” he said.

Therefore, the company’s main core areas are in the medical and performance athletics fields although it provides solutions to a variety of industries. From scan to a finish product, Knockout’s services take care most of the digital workflow.

“Knockout sits in the middle at the moment of capture to halfway end of the product,” said Jake Kuttothara, Knockout’s chief operating officer and a medical doctor. “If it’s built for me I’m going to have a better outcome with that product.”

He said there’s some movement in mass customization especially in footwear. Shoe designer Adidas are manufacturing shoes using biometrics data.

Kuttothara remembered telling a woman about the technology and to his astonishment she began crying. He learned that her daughter was afflicted by clubfoot, a birth defect where the feet turned inward.

It makes wearing shoes uncomfortable and how Kuttothara sees the value in the company’s work.

“What else do you want to be doing,” he said.

In some ways, Knockout Concepts has retroactively a good fit for the revitalizing portion of Franklinton since they moved into the former warehouse for hydraulic pumps. Myers noted the new bars and artist studios that have popped over the last three years.

“This is an amazing place to spill into,” he said.

Myers believes it’s possible he gravitated to the area because of his artist background. He and Kuttothara have lived in Columbus at one point prior to the company’s inception.

After receiving their seed funding, they combed Columbus for a site that had combined the “coolness factor” that was affordable, Myers said.

The company’s initial focus was validating their scanning technology, considering feedback received. They shifted their focus to applying the technology to real world problems in late 2016.

Rather than wait for clients to bring those problems, the company started some internally to help further validate their services, Myers said.

“That process was really important,” he said.

The company’s latest challenge is the best way to scale up as 3-D scanning technology starts to converge with smartphones.

“The industry is just getting started,” Kuttothara said. “We’re ready.”