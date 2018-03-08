Ohio second again in Site Selection economic development rankings

The economic development efforts of Ohio, including multiple municipalities such as central Ohio, received recognition again from what corporate and real estate analysts call “the industry’s scoreboard.”

Ohio was the only state to place in the top three of the Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup 2017 Rankings’ two categories.

The state is ranked second overall for total projects for the fourth consecutive year and was third in projects per capita.

“Companies in a variety of sectors are consistently choosing to invest throughout the entire state of Ohio, regardless of community size,” said JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer John Minor in a statement. “These strong results demonstrate how our close collaboration with state, regional and local partners helps us to better deliver Ohio’s valuable assets to help businesses thrive.”

Ohio had 467 projects, down from 515 in 2016, according to the 64-year-old Atlanta-based magazine, which has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988. Texas took the top spot with 594 projects, down from 642 in 2016.

But the Nebraska took the No. 1 spot for the state with the most qualifying new and expanded facilities per capita. It had 110 projects last year, nine higher than in 2016.

“The Governor’s Cups recognize not only the winning governors, but their entire economic development teams, and by extension, the many professionals throughout their states who work every day to attract new investment and retain and grow existing businesses,” stated Mark Arend, editor in chief of Site Selection.

The Columbus region ranked in the top 10 metropolitan areas with populations of more than 1 million people for the sixth year in a row. The area ranked No. 7 with 99 new and expanded facilities in 2017.

Since Columbus took the No. 10 spot in 2012, the region has appeared on the list each year, peaking at fifth in 2015.

“We are always proud and humbled to be on the Governor’s Cup list with so many great metropolitan regions,” said Kenny McDonald, president & chief executive officer of Columbus 2020, in a press release. “The Columbus Region is a place that is attracting business and talent, and building an identity as a place to grow your business and your career.”

Additionally, the Cincinnati region ranked No. 6 on the same list. Other Ohio cities recognized in different rankings were Akron, Ashland, Dayton, Findlay, Tiffin, Toledo and Wooster.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin region was top No. 1 metro area with 402 projects, followed by the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land with 196 projects andthe Dallas-Ft. Worth-Arlington with 192 projects.

Site Selection, published by Conway Inc., is the senior publication in the corporate real estate and economic development fields.

The magazine’s circulation base consists of 48,000 subscribers, including those involved in corporate site selection decisions at the chief executive officer, president chief operating officer level.

Aside from Site Slection rankings, Columbus is the only Ohio city on Amazon’s list of 20 finalists in the race to win its second headquarters. The city was selected from more than 200 cities and regions in the United States and Canada that applied.