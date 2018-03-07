State bar recognizes Columbus-area attorneys for longtime careers

A longtime, former Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge was joined by a pair of former state assistant attorneys general in a class of attorneys the Ohio State Bar Association recently recognized for 50 years of service to the profession.

Ohio Court of Claims Judge Dale Crawford of Columbus practiced law for about 10 years before becoming a jurist and assuming the bench in Franklin County Municipal Court. Subsequent to his first judgeship, Crawford, presided over Franklin County Common Pleas Court from 1982 to 2006.

In addition to sitting currently on the Court of Claims, he serves as a visiting judge for the Supreme Court of Ohio and as an arbitrator and mediator in complex matters.

Attorneys W. Vincent Rakestraw and Richard Lee Boylan both of Columbus and both former assistant attorneys general earlier in their law careers also were recognized for half a century of service.

Rakestraw began his legal career as an assistant attorney general before becoming legislative director for U.S. Sen. William Saxbe in 1969.

President Richard Nixon, in 1974, appointed him to the position of assistant U.S. attorney general — a role in which he served until being named counsel to the U.S. Ambassador to India.

He was partner of the firm Chester, Willcox and Saxbe for nearly a decade before embarking on a solo practitioner practice.

Boylan, too, began his law career in government, first as an assistant attorney general and then as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division.

He led an anti-crime effort for the City of Cleveland from 1972 to 1975, at which time he began work as a lobbyist here in Columbus.

For the last 14 years, Boylan has served as special counsel to the Ohio attorney general, while also volunteering for United Way of Central Ohio, American Red Cross of Ottawa County, James Cancer Hospital, Ottawa County Humane Society and Hands Together.

Other members of the half-century class recognized by the state bar association include Geoffrey Stern of Gahanna, Douglas Whaley of Dublin and Jerome Schindler, Charles Kegler and Daniel Igoe, all of Columbus.