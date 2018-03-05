Nationwide Retirement poll shows many women pessimistic about retirement

With concerns about Social Security’s viability, women are weary about their happiness in retirement.

Conducted by The Harris Poll, the Nationwide Retirement Institute’s annual survey found among 1,012 adults ages 50 or older who are retired or plan to retire in the next 10 years, including 473 women, that only 25 percent say life is, or is expected to be, better in retirement than before retirement.

In addition, 26 percent of women say that life in retirement is expected to be worse. These feelings come from worries about Social Security as well as the rising cost of health care.

About 75 percent of women worry that Social Security will run out of funding in their lifetime, and 58 percent believe there will at least be cuts to Social Security under the current presidential administration.

“The percentage of women who believe Social Security will run out in their lifetime is the highest we have seen since we started this survey four years ago,” said Tina Ambrozy, president of sales and distribution for Nationwide. “Of the future women retirees who said they plan to claim Social Security benefits early, some cited concerns that benefits might be reduced due to Social Security reforms.”

According to the survey, on average, women count on or expect to count on Social Security to pay 58 percent of all their expenses in retirement, and 18 percent expect it to pay all or nearly all their expenses.

“There is reason for concern, but most likely, Social Security is not going away any time soon,” said Ambrozy. “Social Security receives 77 percent of its funding through current payroll taxes. Together, unexpected health care costs and the potential of reduced benefits make optimizing Social Security more important than ever.”

To help with the feeling of being left without Social Security, women said they wanted to receive advice from a financial advisor, where only 13 percent of women said they had received advice.

“Financial advisors share a noble purpose of helping people prepare for a secure and happy retirement,” said Roberta Eckert, vice president of the Nationwide Retirement Institute. “There are a variety of filing strategies open to women — but too few seek professional advice … to take advantage of them.”

Eckert also said that too many women have no retirement income outside of Social Security, and that “the fact that they live longer makes considering maximizing Social Security benefits extremely important.”

According to the survey, the average woman claiming Social Security benefits at 62 could spend roughly 75 percent of their monthly benefits on health care costs.

“That’s why it’s so important to consider optimizing Social Security,” said Ambrozy. “Too many retirees need the money, but few are maximizing their benefit.”

Retirees can maximize their benefits by waiting to claim until age 70 instead of 62, and by seeking out professional advice from financial advisors, according to a press release outlining the survey.