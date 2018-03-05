Ag Dept. partners with firm to create sensitive crop, bee registry

The Ohio Department of Agriculture last week announced partnership with a private-sector firm to deploy a new sensitive crop registry meant to enhance communication between applicators and Ohio producers.

The firm, FieldWatch Inc., is a not-for-profit company with existing registries currently used by multiple states and private companies across the country, according to the ag department announcement.

The partnership is expected to facilitate increased awareness, communication and interaction between all parties as part of ongoing stewardship activities, department officials said in a press release.

“FieldWatch has made great progress in other states and we are excited to partner with them on this project in Ohio,” ODA Division of Plant Health Chief Matt Beal said. “This technology is cutting-edge and will bring applicators and producers together to communicate their needs as we work toward our shared goal of the safe use of pesticides in our state.”

The Ohio Sensitive Crop Registry has been developed to allow commercial producers of specialty crops, such as tomatoes, fruit trees, grapes and organic crops, and beekeepers to register and map their sites online.

Producers and beekeepers can utilize an easy-to-use mapping tool and provide contact information.

Pesticide applicators, then, can access the site to help determine the scope and location of specialty crops and beehives in their areas.

Additionally, registered applicators can sign up to receive email notifications when new specialty crop fields or beehives are added to their designated state, county or local areas, the press release detailed. A few different options for viewing locations are to be made available to pesticide applicators, but all users, including producers and beekeepers, will need to go to www.fieldwatch.com and create an account to get started.

The free registry is voluntary, ag officials said.

Both commercial and hobby beekeepers may use the system. Only managers and owners of specialty crop fields used in commercial production and of at least half and acre in size will have fields approved by the state data steward, however.

The registry is not intended for homeowners or those with small gardens.

FieldWatch manages registries in 14 states and in the province of Saskatchewan and has operated since 2009.

Questions about Ohio’s registry can be directed to 614-728-6386 or SensitiveCropRegistry@agri.ohio.gov or info@fieldwatch.com.