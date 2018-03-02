Columbus art studio offers classes for everyone from beginners to experts

An art studio located between Worthington and Clintonville offers classes for everyone, from beginners to experts to those with disabilities.

Bareclay Studio LLC is a working pottery and art studio offering pottery classes, parties, off-site classes and themed workshops in clay and other media.

Established in 1997 by Lisa Bare Culp, Bareclay hosts classes that are integrated.

“This means that classes for people with disabilities are mixed with the larger community,” Culp said. “When you sign up for a class here, your classmates may or may not use wheelchairs, use communication devices, be beginners, be experts.”

Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts/Ceramics from the Columbus College of Art and Design and has been teaching ceramics for over 20 years.

She created adaptive ceramic programs for people with disabilities in association with groups such as the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Recreation Unlimited, VSAOhio and Easter Seals.

“I have worked with people with disabilities for the last 20 plus years. I have worked in the area of adaptive art techniques, product/job creation, program implementation and more. Finally, I have a chance to merge what I do for folks with different abilities with my day-to-day classes at the studio. Instead of offering classes for people with disabilities, I am just opening all classes up to all people.

“Trust me, if you sign up for a Bareclay class you will love pottery. You will also love the other people in your class. What can artists with disabilities do? Everything you can imagine,” said Culp in a blog post on Bareclay’s website.

Culp is also a board member of the Central Ohio Clay Arts guild in Hilliard.

The mission at the guild is to connect and support people and organizations in that are passionate about clay arts. They offer education, exhibition, working/studio space and professional networking.

Guild members also receive resources around town, including a connection to reputable suppliers and a discount from Buckeye Ceramic Supply and Columbus Clay Company.

Members also have access to teaching studios and classes at the Columbus Parks and Recreations’ Cultural Arts Center, Bareclay, McConnell Arts Center, Clayspace and John Bryan Community Pottery.

In addition to resources and classes, members also have connections with two local galleries: Sherrie Gallerie and Gallery 831to exhibit their work.

“COCA’s primary goal is to act as a resource magnet for emerging and professional clay artists in the central Ohio region. We want to encourage participation in local events and opportunities including classes, inspiration, dialogue, material resources and celebrations that support the clay art community in central Ohio,” their website stated.

Artists can become a member for a $35 annual fee, which goes toward quarterly events and initiatives of the guild.