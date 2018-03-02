ACLU: Student religious liberties bill unnecessary, opens door to proselytizing in public schools

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio last week characterized the proposed Student Religious Liberties Act as unnecessary during testimony opposing the measure before members of the House Education and Career Readiness Committee.

Chief Lobbyist for the ACLU of Ohio Gary Daniels assured lawmakers that the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Ohio Constitution and federal law already protect public school students’ voluntary ability to pray and express religious viewpoints.

The legislation, filed as House Bill 428, is meant to more intentionally project and protect the rights of students in matters of religious expression, joint sponsor Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, said upon the bill’s introduction.

“The problem with HB 428 is it ignores that neutrality mandate and ultimately give religious speech more protection than secular speech,” Daniels said. “This can and ultimately will result in the proselytization and unwanted coercion of students of different religious beliefs and those with none.”

He posed a couple of questions to illustrate his point.

“If a student is assigned homework in a biology class and completes her assignment claiming the earth and universe around her is less than 10,000 years (old), as young earth creationists believe, can the teacher give her a lesser grade,” he asked. “It is not unusual for students to use school resources and events to communicate information to each other, including the public address system, school assemblies, student-run newspapers and other methods and events.

“Under HB 428, must these same opportunities be equally available to those who wish to broadcast prayers and proselytize to their classmates — a captive audience in school?”

Daniels answered the former in the negative, as the bill would prohibit a teacher from penalizing or rewarding a student based on the religious content of his work, and the latter affirmatively.

“HB 428 requires religious speech and expression be treated ‘in the same manner and to the same extent’ as non-religious speech and expression,” he said.

For purposes of the bill, religious expression includes prayer, religious gatherings, distribution of written materials or literature of a religious nature or any other activity of a religious nature — including wearing symbolic clothing or expression of a religious viewpoint, provided that the activity is not obscene, vulgar, offensively lewd or indecent.

“Current law already prohibits a school district’s board of education from promoting a specific religion, or prohibiting any student from exercising his or her religious beliefs,” joint sponsor Rep. Sarah LaTourette, R-Chesterland. “This legislation removes the section of law allowing a school district to limit religious expression to lunch or other non-instructional time.

“The final piece of this legislation prohibits public schools from restricting a student from religious expression in their homework, artwork or other verbal or written assignments.”

She added that student may not be penalized or rewarded for the religious beliefs they express, though “the same academic standards, based on substance and relevance, still apply.”

The goal of the bill is laudable, Daniels said, but there exists no evidence of any widespread or notable problems of this type in Ohio.

“In the ACLU of Ohio’s experience, when problems do arise in schools they are anomalies and we treat them as such,” he told lawmakers. “That is, we typically handle any controversies of this type through communication with school boards, administrators and their legal counsel and not by rushing to the courthouse to file a lawsuit.

“We do this with the understanding that, many times, a situation of this type may arise because of a single teacher or administrator experienced confusion as to the school’s legal authority and others are left unaware of their actions.”

Daniels concluded that increased education regarding the religious liberties of public school students is never a bad thing for all involved.

A similar bill, House Bill 425, cleared the Ohio House of Representatives on a bipartisan vote during the 131st General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature.

A fourth hearing of HB 428, which has cosponsor support of 20 fellow House members, was not scheduled at time of publication.