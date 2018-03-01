Dublin technology firm to develop software to help DACA applicants

While the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, remains uncertain, a local social enterprise is a step closer to improving the application process for a program that protects hundreds of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

DACA Time has partnered with Dublin-based AWH, a digital product consulting, user experience and software development firm, to produce a web application that will make it easier and cheaper for DACA applicants to submit the scores of application pages and supporting documentation.

Although it’s 2018, DACA Time co-founder Brook Kohn said applicants would have to fill out the necessary forms by “pen and paper” and the task can be daunting because of the amount of paperwork involved.

He said immigration attorneys charge thousands of dollars to handle the process but a majority of the applicants are low-income.

“There’s no profit in it,” he said. “This is something people need.”

Former President Barack Obama formed the DACA program through an executive order in 2012.

It allows undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as minors to be protected from immediate deportation and to receive work authorization.

Recipients, also known as dreamers, could request the deportation be deferred for a two-year period, subject to renewal.

DACA Time co-founder Nathali Bertran, a dreamer herself, was frustrated with the process’ complexities and expenses.

She and Kohn started the project at the GiveBackHack, a 54-hour hackathon in Columbus, in nearly a year ago.

There a team was formed and received initial funding and in-kind services to continue the project.

The startup company won $40,000 from the SEA Change social enterprise accelerator at the end of its three-month accelerator program.

The United Way of Central Ohio, the Columbus Foundation, the Tony Wells Foundation and the IGS Energy Foundation contributed to the funds.

But during that time in September, President Donald Trump’s administration announced it was rescinding the DACA program, affecting about 800,000 people.

Trump said in September that Obama had exceeded his executive powers when he created the program and would end it on March 5. Congress would have until then to fix the program.

But federal judges, in recent weeks, have issued injunctions to keep the program in place while courts consider the legal challenges to Trump’s termination, The Associated Press reports.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case until it first goes through the lower federal courts.

“DACA will remain for the foreseeable future,” Kohn said. “Whatever is the outcome there will always be a need for immigrants to provide documentation.”

DACA Time has a team of 15 people including software engineers, designers, an immigration attorney and dreamers. It has a waiting list of 50 people to use the service.

When the service becomes available, DACA Time will charge applicants an estimated $50 fee for the service to keep the startup sustainable.

AWH has a three-to-four month timeline to complete the application, said Ryan Frederick, AWH principal.

He became aware of the DACA Time during the hack-a-thon and said the relationship made sense because AWH had prior relationships with United Way and Columbus Foundation and because they’re values aligned with each other.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with (DACA Time),” he said. If they “never engage with us, again not only did we do our job but we set them up for future success.”

Aside from the DACA web application, AWH will build a new component to the existing application known as The Evidence Timeline that will allow dreamers to easily and securely upload documentation that proves they were in the United States during the time frame required for DACA eligibility.

Once completed, users can print out and submit their application and download all information for their records.