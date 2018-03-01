80-year-old single-screen theater maintains niche in modern age

Central Ohio’s oldest one-screen theater in Clintonville turned 80 years old this month.

Studio 35 Cinema and Drafthouse on Indianola Avenue continues to provide a theater experience that’s independent and community-based, said Eric Bremback, who has owned and operated the theater with his wife for more than 11 years.

“We’re the definition of community,” he said.

Since it opened on Feb. 17, 1938, the theater has developed a rich history from the type of films to number of ownership changes its experienced over the last eight decades.

One historical footnote Bremback brings up: Studio 35 was the first U.S. theater to get a liquor license back in the 1970s.

The current owner did a major renovation of the 5,000-square-foot theater in 2012. That included a revamp of the bar and concession area that features 40 different draft beers, upgrades of the sound and projection equipment and updates to nearly 300-seat auditorium.

But the theater continues to deal with the challenges of being a one-screen theater. The latest films are becoming more expensive to run and come with several strings attached from the major studios that produced them, Bremback said.

Such studios usually require the film to run multiple weeks, a complication when a new blockbuster comes out once a week, especially during the summer time.

For instance, Bremback had to show “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for a month.

The theater is now enjoying the success of “The Black Panther” superhero film and will have to hold off any 80th anniversary celebrations until later this year to “do it justice,” the owner said.

Aside from featuring first-run films, the theater does monthly beer tastings in conjunction with a film, monthly showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” local sporting events such as Columbus Crew SC games, presidential election debates and other community events.

The theater has also collaborated with other local theaters such as Gateway Film Center and organizations such as the Wexner Center for the Arts. Last year, Studio 35 complemented the Wexner Center’s summer film series with classic hits from the 1970s.

“You have to be interesting. You have to be a reason for people come out,” Bremback said.

He’s continues the process of possibly adding a second-screen for the theater. In the meantime, Bremback looks at ways to innovate the experience at his theater as Columbus’ population continues to grow.

“I think people are dying for something authentic,” he said.