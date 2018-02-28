Franklin grant program supports development of county artists

Recognizing the importance the arts play in the lives of central Ohioans, the Franklin County Neighborhood Arts program was designed to help support arts activities of an essentially recreational, avocational or therapeutic nature.

It continues its work toward that end through assistance of a variety of neighborhood and community groups with arts projects in all arts disciplines, provided they are promoted and offered to the general public.

“Whether participating directly in the production of visual art, literature, music, theater, or dance; attending local arts events such as live performances, festivals, and exhibitions or participating in educational workshops, classes, seminars, it’s clear people of all walks of life and all ages throughout Franklin County want more arts experiences,” the program’s website boasts.

The list of most recent grant awardees includes J Ashburn Jr. Boys and Girls Club for Momentum Dance, Capriccio Columbus’s performance of Mozart’s Requiem, Columbus Folk Music Society’s Central Ohio Folk Festival, Gahanna Lincoln High School’s Herb N Arts Fair, Hixon Dance’s presentation of False Prophets, Maroon Arts Group’s Present the Power: Inside the Riot, McConnell Arts Center of Worthington’s Depth of Field and VSA Arts of Ohio’s Reelabilities Film Festival.

Awards ranged in amounts from $500 to $750 and the program annually awards grants three times a year. A grant award of $2,000 is the maximum amount the program gives to a single project.

Applications for the first round of grant funding this year are due today. For projects beginning after Aug. 15 and Jan. 15, 2019, deadlines are May 31 and Dec. 15, respectively.

Arts projects eligible for funding run the gamut of any visual or performing art. According to the program website, funds are issued only to organizations, not individual artists.

Religious organizations and schools, including universities, are eligible to apply for arts funding as long as religious projects are ecumenical or secular in nature and schools demonstrate how proposed projects will provide students with a unique arts-based experience that extends beyond the reach of traditional in-school instruction.

As art is viewed subjectively, organizers remind the casual observer that the views expressed by the program and its grant recipients do not necessarily represent those of the program funders.

The Franklin County Neighborhood Arts program gets financial support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.