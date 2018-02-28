Arnold Sports Festival has grown a lot during its 30-year existence

The 2018 Arnold Sports Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend in central Ohio.

The four-day health and fitness event will present more than 75 sports including 17 Olympic events.

“What began as a one-day professional bodybuilding competition is now the world’s largest sports festival with four days of competition, demonstrations, seminars, entertainment and a kids Expo,” said Megumi Robinson, director of public relations for Experience Columbus. “Our city has embraced the festival’s growth and worked with the organizers to help it become the event it is today.”

Robinson said the event is one of the largest events Columbus hosts annually as the festival expects nearly 200,000 attendees who will contribute to the spending of $6.4 billion to central Ohio’s tourism industry. The Arnold Sports Festival has a $51.4 million economic impact, she added.

“We are proud that the Arnold Sports Festival has grown their event in Columbus for 30 years. It speaks to the welcoming and collaborative nature of our community. The city has worked together to help the event expand into what it is today,” she said.

The festival dates back to 1970 when Columbus sports promoter Jim Lorimer invited movie star and now former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a young Austrian bodybuilder at the time, to Columbus to compete in the Mr. World contest that was accompanying that year’s World Weightlifting Championships. Schwarzenegger won the contest.

After winning the Mr. Olympia contest every year between 1970-1975, Schwarzenegger would promote the Columbus contest until 1986. He and founded the Arnold Classic in 1989.

Lorimer was tasked to expand the event to other sports. The event was given its current name in 2006 and five years later the event began to expand worldwide starting in Europe, followed by South America and Africa. The festival’s Asian event will take place in South Korea in August 2018.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown and the Ohio Expo Center are among the locations expected to host the U.S. festival this weekend, attracting more than 20,000 athletes from 80 nations. The convention center’s Batelle Grand ballroom and the Arnold Fitness Expo Stage will host the Arnold Classic, related events and the Arnold Amateur NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness, Figure, Bikini & Physique Championships. The men’s Classic Physique for professional and amateur competitors will be a new addition this year along with educational seminars and sports and activities such as equestrian, pickleball, body painting and axe throwing.

Additionally, there will be more than 1,000 booths featuring sports equipment, apparel and nutrition and three stages that host competitions and entertainment.

There will also be several special guests at the festival including Schwarzenegger himself along with Mixed Martial Arts fighter Ronda Rousey and former Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa.

The kids and teens Expo at the Expo center will feature archery, baton, boxing, cheerleading and powerlifting events. Attendants can try out more than 20 sports with hands-on clinics conducted from area sports teams. There will also be an obstacle course and several zip lines.

“We are very proud to provide the opportunity for athletes, a majority of them youth, to compete at the largest multi-sport festival in the world,” Lorimer said in a statement.