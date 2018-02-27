Report: Columbus ranks in top third of cities for stretching retirement savings

Report: Columbus ranks in top third of cities for stretching retirement savings

How long would $1 million last for retirement?

In Columbus it’s more than three decades, according to financial technology company SmartAsset.

The city ranks second among eight Ohio cities of where $1 million will last the longest in retirement and 74th out of 261 cities.

The company calculated the average cost of living for retirees in the largest U.S. cities using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the average annual expenditures of seniors throughout the country.

“We then applied cost of living data from the Council for Community and Economic Research to adjust those national average spending levels based on the costs of each expense category (housing, food, healthcare, utilities, transportation and other) in each city,” the study stated. “We assumed the $1 million would grow at a real return (interest minus inflation) of 2 percent, reflecting the typical return on a conservative investment portfolio. Finally, we divided $1 million by the sum of each of those annual numbers to determine how long $1 million would last in each of the cities in our study.”

The $1 million figure would last 32.66 years in Columbus, which has an average annual costs of $6,631 for housing expsnes, $5,490 for food expenses, $5,670 for health care expenses, $3,065 for utilities and $6,568 for transportation expsenses.

Ashland ranked No. 1 among the eight Ohio cities where $1 million would 36.63 years in retirement.

After Columbus, Cincinnati would be the next Ohio city where the dollar amount would last the longest at 31.96 years, followed by Lima (31.7), Findlay (30.27), Dayton (30.18), Akron (29.39) and Cleveland (28.99).

Ashland also ranked No. 8 among all 261 cities.

The top city nationwide was McAllen, Texas, where the dollar amount would last 42.99 years in retirement.

It was followed by Harlingen, Texas, (39.46); Richmond, Ind., (39.31); Kalamazoo, Mich., (38.07); Cleveland, Tenn., (37.44); Martinsville, Va., (37.11); Knoxville, Tenn., (36.66); Ashland; Jonesboro, Ark., (36.55); and Norman, Okla., (36.51).

Zooming into central Ohio, Clintonville was ranked fifth among the 75 best U.S. neighborhoods to retire, according to a study GoBankingRates.com released in November. Those 65 and older make up 16.5 percent of the neighborhood’s population.

“Its proximity to (The Ohio State University) gives retirees easy access to the school’s sporting events, concerts and other activities. Clintonville itself has numerous shops, restaurants, a farmers market and the 13-acre Park of Roses,” the study stated.