Proposal made to modernize Ohio’s public commission process

Proposal made to modernize Ohio’s public commission process

A Republican plan to modernize a notary public commission process they characterize as antiquated has been introduced in the Ohio Senate.

The Notary Public Modernization Act, filed as Senate Bill 263, would allow for the first time in Ohio the practice of electronic notarization.

In their cosponsor request Sens. Matt Huffman of Lima and Steve Wilson of Maineville remarked the electronic process is becoming more popular.

“Electronic notarization allows individuals to take care of notarial acts quickly and efficiently through the use of live audio-video communications,” Huffman wrote. “As life becomes increasingly hectic, both personally and professionally, electronic notarization has been met with success and attention in the states where it is already established.”

Simultaneously, the modernization act would simplify and enhance the system by which notaries public are commissioned.

Rather than each of the 88 county clerks of court administering commissions by variably different methods, the responsibility of all notary public commissions would be shifted to the Ohio Secretary of State.

“As you may know, the current process for commissioning notaries public in Ohio is an antiquated and complex web of local and state government involvement that varies on a county by county basis,” Wilson said. “Due to this, there are essentially 88 different manners across the state through which an individual is commissioned as a notary, leading to a great deal of confusion and inequalities in levels of training, background checks, and overall knowledge maintained by notaries.

“All applications and corresponding fees would be sent directly to and processed by the Secretary of State.”

The following language would be added in the event of the bill’s enactment:

“The secretary of state shall oversee the entire process of appointing and commissioning notaries public,” SB 263 stated. “No portion of the review or certification of applicants shall be delegated to another entity, except as prescribed in this chapter and as verified by the secretary of state.”

The modernization act also would allow for a beefed up background check — one administered by Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification.

“On receipt of a request for a criminal records check under section 147.022 of the Revised Code, a completed form … and a set of fingerprint impressions …, the superintendent of the bureau of criminal identification and investigation shall conduct a criminal records check … to determine whether any information exists that indicates that the person who is the subject of the request previously has been convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to any offense under any existing or former law of this state, any other state, or the United States that is a disqualifying offense … or any offense that is substantially equivalent to such a disqualifying offense,” the bill stipulated.

A disqualifying offense is later defined in the legislation as a crime of moral turpitude.

The bill would require prospective notary public applicants to participate in an approved training course and pass an assessment in order to be commissioned.

“Attorneys in the state must also fulfill the training and assessment requirements to a varying degree, unlike under current law where they more or less become notaries automatically admittance to practice in the state,” Huffman noted.

The Notary Public Modernization Act would simplify Ohio’s process for commissioning notaries public while at the same time ensuring that we can better trust the person notarizing our important documents, the lawmakers said.

“Moreover, it allows Ohio to once again be a leader in utilizing technological advancements to innovate business practices,” Wilson concluded.

Two fellow senators signed on as cosponsors to the bill, while a single House member joined them.

SB 263 awaits committee referral for hearing.