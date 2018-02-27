Open Studio event allows public to take peek behind artists’ curtains

Central Ohio continues to connect the general public with its local art scene.

For instance, planning is already underway for the third annual Columbus Open Studio & Stage, or COSS, which takes place in September.

The two-day event allows the public to visit an artist’s studio through a self-guided tour along with scheduled tours at stage venues.

“We demystified the creative process,” said Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing, communications and events for the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

The organization was originally a sponsor of the event, which was the brainchild of four local artists. But this will be the first year the Arts Council will coordinate the event in-house.

“We saw great potential and great success with it that we just didn’t want it to go away,” Goldstein said.

Participants can get a first-hand experience of local art-making practices, while interacting with individual artists. The scheduled stage tours will provide guests a behind-the-scenes perspective of the productions regularly enjoyed.

Participating stages and performance venues from last year included the Short North Stage, Shadowbox Live and PromoWest’s Express Live venue.

While the tours require admission, COSS organizers usually partner with multi-disciplinary organizations that provide special activities during event hours.

The event has featured a variety of art styles including digital art, drawing and pastel, glass and ceramics, ironwork, luthier, mixed media, painting, paper and fiber, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Visual artists, both 2-D and 3-D, are encouraged to participate in the upcoming event.

In its inaugural year, the show featured more than 25 artists, which sold $25,000 worth of art. That number nearly doubled to more than 40 artists ast year that sold about $30,000 worth of art, Goldstein said.

But the Arts Council will target the same number of artists from the first year to make it more manageable for participants.

“They take it at as a challenge to get to all the studios,” she said. “I hope we get 50 to 60 applications again.”

Additionally, there were about 4,000 artists interactions with a 23 percent increase in map sells last year, Goldstein added.

The Greater Columbus Arts Council is accepting applications for artsits, who must be located within the I-270 boundaries, that can be accesible on both days of the event.

The Arts Council will include selected artists in an exhibition at the Coumbus Metropolitan Library’s Carnegie Gallery. It will also offer a workshop to participating artists.

The Arts Council aims to accept artists applications this week, Goldstein said. The deadline is March 26.