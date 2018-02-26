Local firms help companies integrate virtual reality into their business

Reality comes in more than one variety in this information age.

Virtual reality provides that immersive, digitally-created environment allowing users to explore, perform a series of actions and manipulate objects by using headsets. It’s a popular concept in the gaming industry.

Augmented reality supplements the real-world with digital-generated sounds, video, graphics and data from mobile devices. Remember the Pokemon GO application millions of people used in 2016?

There’s also mixed reality where users are able to see the real world while interacting with holograms.

And central Ohio businesses have integrated those technologies into their operations or are planning to do so in the future.

“We have had about 40 meetings in recent months with local companies interested in AR/MR/VR,” said Mark Armbrust, a sales executive of Dublin-based Holopundits, which markets such technologies to enterprise, education and government sectors of the economy. “We are working with many organizations in and outside of Central Ohio now on app development and proof of concepts including cities, manufacturers, health care organizations and publishers.”

VR and related technologies can help improve training and education and augment business operations, said Krishna Bobba, vice president of program development for Holopundits.

“Architects are creating proposed buildings in AR and providing virtual tours before the design is completed while car manufacturers like Ford are using mixed reality in the design of new car models. We also see significant advantages to using AR in health care including in medical simulations, pain management and patient education,” he said.

Bobba said the biggest challenge for any business to integrate such technologies is finding an effective use to solve a “pain point” in a new and different way.

“We suggest starting with marketing, training/education and field service apps,” he said.

Feazel Inc., a home improvement contractor, debuted its VR technology at the Columbus Home and Spring Garden Show earlier this month.

Called Robyn, the technology provides consumers a virtual guide for roof replacement quotes.

Customers can request a quote online, prompting a drone operator to shoot high-resolution images of the roof. The operator will leave a pair of virtual reality goggles that are compatible with any smartphone.

The Robyn technology is able to estimate the materials and costs necessary to replace the roof. Customers can receive an email with their project quote and a virtual reality tour and educated guide of the replacement process.

Customers also have the ability to view a 3-D model of their home and scroll through different shingle styles and colors for their replacement roof.

Feazel has worked on the project for 6 months. It’s chief executive officer said they knew within a “millisecond” that the technology would be a good fit for the company.

“We saw this as giving total control to the homeowner,” said Ross Appeldorn, the company’s chief executive officer. “We’ve instantly recognized that it would be a good fit for our company’s culture.”

In general, customers do not like sitting through sales presentations as it takes time from their day. With the technology, customers wouldn’t have to take time off work to meet with a sales representative at their home, Appeldorn said.

Although that option is still available, he added.

While he has no cost baseline for the VR elements, Appeldorn said the costs of drone technology to capture images has decreased rapidly over the last few years.

For the next phase, the company will incorporate more intelligence into the technology and make it more interactive.

“We don’t see this project as what we would call done not by any stretch of the imagination,” Appeldorn said.

Epcon Communities is another central Ohio business that’s integrated VR technology into its operations. The Dublin-based franchised home builder started with digital tours of homes and communities for its customers nearly a decade ago.

The company now provides a variety of VR-related services including to provide goggles for potential buyers to view a virtual house on an empty lot, said Rob, the company’s digital marketing manager.

This allows the company’s franchise builders to present multiple digital home model in the communities where it’s only practical to build only one of six different models, he said.

For instance, potential buyers interested in moving to the Carolinas from Chicago and New Jersey have the ability to go online and see the home and the community remotely and sometimes buy that home scene.

Krohn expects the technology to evolve that will allow consumers to visit and decorate model homes in the virtual — similar, in some respect, to the holodecks, a simulation room that uses holograms, from the Star Trek TV series.

“It’s really that tangible benefit of giving more information,” Krohn said.