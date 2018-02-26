Improv theater finds home in the heart of Franklinton

Improv theater finds home in the heart of Franklinton

The non-descript, gray building with a walled patio fronting a busy West Broad Street in Franklinton’s commercial hub has been home to a variety of enterprises the last decade or so.

Most recently, 894 W. Broad was the home of a pizza bar and restaurant, a spinoff of the new-defunct Colombini’s Bar on Cypress Avenue. Before that, it housed Downtown Connection, a popular 1990s gay bar that had relocated from the Short North.

Since mid-2017 the commercial space has been rebranded The Nest Theatre, home of CBus Improv Theatre, ComedySportz Columbus and a sketch comedy troupe.

Not since Columbus’s beloved Vaud-Villities left its home stage at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in 2010 has their been a resident performing arts group on Franklinton’s main drag.

Owners and veteran improv artists Tara DeFrancisco and Rance Rizzutto came to Columbus from Chicago to start what would be regarded as the first improvisation training center in central Ohio.

“We host a four-level professional school for hopefuls as well as a notable ‘hobbyist’ program for non-performers,” the theater’s website boasts.

Veteran performers offer electives in applied improvisation — applicable to corporate operations, television writing, and sketch writing.

But the performances are what makes the Nest a destination.

Nest operators brought with them from Chicago the ComedySportz franchise — “arguably the most famous shortform comedy show in the world,” the Nest promises.

A typical ComedySportz match features two teams of improvisational performers, or players, competing in various improv games and performing scenes with audience members judging the results and awarding points.

A referee monitors the action, awarding points and administering fouls as necessary, in each matchup.

ComedySportz somewhat resembles the television show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, though predating the popular TV show by more than four years.

Appropriate for all audiences, ComedySportz is high energy and hilarious.

Friday and Saturday showtimes make for a fun weekend night out. Tickets go for $10 online and $12 at the door.

Upcoming offerings at the Nest — available online at nesttheatre.com/events/category/shows — include Improv Wars, 8 p.m. Thursday; Storyteller 8 p.m. Friday and Musical Improv MIXTAPE, 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Private parties and events round out Nest Theatre’s bookings. The theater’s TourCo handles off-site events.