Short North-based global payments firm expands parental leave policy

An global company with U.S. headquarters in central Ohio has followed the trend of expanding its parental leave and benefit policy in the nation.

Klarna, a global payments provider, has implemented a policy for new parents, including adoptions, that provides 20 weeks of leave at full pay, a flexible, part-time work period on their return and a two-year child care subsidy.

That’s an increase from 12 weeks for its U.S. employees including about 80 people who work at the company’s headquarters in the Short North.

“You should have a opportunity to spend time and bond with your kids,” said Jim Lofgren, the company’s North American chief executive officer.

The United States is the only industrialized nation that does not require paid family leave. The Family Medical Leave Act does requires employers with 50 or more employees to provide their workers with 12 of job-protected leave annually to care for a newborn.

Four states require paid leave: California, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

And some employers have decided to provide paid parental leave that extended to about 13 percent of workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More employers such as Chipotle, Lowe’s and Walmart have either started to provide paid leave or expanded their existing policies following major changes to U.S. tax law passed last year. The top 20 largest U.S. companies now offer paid leave to some of their workers.

But Lofgren said tax reform and conversations about paid leave had no impact on Klarna’s decision to expand its policies.

The company had already reviewed its polices hoping to attract and maintain talent among its workers.

Lofgren noted that the female participation in the U.S. labor force was declining compared with its European counterparts and that infants up to four months old were likely to spend more time in daycare.

“We would have happier employees who want to stay with us,” he said. “The primary purpose (of this new policy is) to somehow make a dent in how we think about people’s lives and how we raise families in this country.”

On the other hand, the number of women taking maternity leave has not changed in 22 years, according to a study The Ohio State University released more than a year ago.

There was a monthly average of about 273,000 women taking advantage of maternity leave between 1994 and 2015 with no increase or decrease — with fewer than half them were paid during their leave.

Jay Zagorsky, the study’s author, recently looked at 2016 and a portion of 2017 to conclude that not much has changed, he said.

“No matter how many companies are announcing (their leave policies) on the front page,” Zagorsky added.

Women may not take leave because they cannot afford it as some companies only compensate employees on leave with 50 percent of their pay.

Also, the number of women having babies has declined and those who have children are having fewer than those a couple of generations ago.

Another reason could be that employers are required to guarantee you have an equivalent job, not necessarily the exact same one.

Ignoring his age and sex, Zagorsky said if he had a child and went on leave, OSU would give him an equivalent teaching job that may not have the same hours or types of teaching courses he had before going on leave.

Based on the data, Zagorsky provided what he called “a cynical look” on the latest trend of companies announcing paid leave policies.

Companies could reap the benefits of providing a policy that women do not take advantage for whatever reason.

“It looks good on paper and it doesn’t cost them a cent,” Zagorsky said.

Additionally, paid leave is being offered by relatively large companies, particularly technology-oriented firms. That’s problematic because it doesn’t reach the ones who need it, which are poor women with limited education.

On other hand, the number of fathers taking paternity leave has more than tripled but the numbers are much smaller than those of women taking time off at a monthly average of 22,000 employees.

For Klarna, Lofgren said he did not know exactly how many employees took advantage of their previous paid leave policy. But he’s heard good reception from his employees.

“We hope they take full advantage of this program,” he said. “The core of this is really having the kids grow up with closer proximity to their parents when their young.”