Proposed legislation designed to give a boost to local telephone companies

An attempt at modernizing Ohio telecommunications law pits consumers, mostly elderly and individuals living on fixed incomes, against legacy telecommunications companies seeking relevancy.

House Bill 402 is meant to revise phone and telecom regulations that proponents say will make traditional phone companies competitive in a wireless world.

“Our local telephone service providers want to innovate and provide their customers, who are our constituents, with modern products and services that are reflective of advances in technology over the past decade,” the bill’s sole sponsor Rep. Brian Hill, R-Zanesville, said during testimony. “This bill will provide Ohio’s local phone companies with the ability to increase their service offerings to customers and expand investment into their networks in many underserved areas.”

Charles Moses, president of the Ohio Telecom Association, offered House Public Utilities Committee members a stark rundown of the state of the industry.

There are now more wireless accounts in use than the actual population of the state, he said.

“Seventy percent of Ohio homes are wireless-only and no longer have a landline phone,” Moses said. “(Our) companies continue to lose access lines.

“In fact, since 2000, we have lost 80 percent of our access lines.”

Contemporaneously, AT&T’s internet traffic has increased 250,000 percent and is situated to increase another seven times by 2020, testimony detailed.

“Telecommunications is a dynamic industry that continues to change every day,” Moses said. “There are more products and more services than ever before.

“Customers crave these new products and applications. They want more choices, and they want them faster.”

Regulation, however, slows that innovation.

HB 402 would allow competitive local exchanges to raise local phone service rates by 20 percent annually.

“The current pricing limitations restrict carriers with these low rates from being eligible for funding that would allow them to complete the last mile of connection and broadband upgrades in rural areas,” Hill said. “The exemption in this bill is subject to a three-year phase-in of rate increases if the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio finds it necessary to protect the public interest.”

Doubling rates of local phone service in a span of four years could be fiscally detrimental to traditional landline users, according to Terry Etter, an attorney on telephone issues for the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.

“The bill can increase the challenge many elderly and low-income consumers have for paying for and sometimes choosing between phone service or paying for other essentials, such as heat, electricity, food, clothing and medicines,” he told committee members. “Ohioans should not have to make that choice.”

Etter said elimination of the service quality standards for basic service would result in a further adverse effect on consumers.

“The law currently provides bare-bones consumer protections for installation, billing, and repair of basic service — which is the result of prior deregulatory legislation that the telephone companies sought and obtained,” he said. “What remains are common-sense consumer protections to have in the law, such as installing service within five business days, giving customers at least two weeks to pay their bill and crediting customers if their phone service isn’t repaired within three business days.

“In this regard, we believe the existence of the minimal consumer protections that remain can help with resolving service quality problems, such as when a representative contacted (the Consumers’ Counsel) and others to assist multiple constituents with service problems from their telephone company.”

Hill said the bill aligns with several components of the Buckeye Pathway, a blueprint by which Republican lawmakers and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce operate primarily to improve the state’s economic environment.

“This will create a level playing field for our local phone companies, who have operated in Ohio for years and employed many of our constituents, and give them the ability to invest in their network in underserved areas,” Hill said. “Rural companies that currently don’t have the ability to receive federal funds for investment into high-speed internet infrastructure will be able to reach the eligibility requirements to help them defray the cost of these much needed upgrades.

“This legislation has the support of the Ohio Telecom Association and their 42 member companies, and I hope the members of this committee will join me in supporting these long overdue reforms.”

A sixth hearing of HB 402, which has cosponsor support of 13 fellow House members, had not been scheduled at time of publication.