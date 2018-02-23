Ecological Food and Farm Association leader earns accolade from the group

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association has named 2018 recipients for Service and Stewardship and awards.

This year’s recipient of the Service Award is one of OEFFA’s own — Sean McGovern, who also has served as Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, or SARE, program national outreach manager since 2004.

In the managerial role, McGovern helps educate farmers and agricultural professionals about the results of program’s farmer-led research projects, according to a press release announcing the awards.

Additionally, McGovern develops educational partnerships between organizations, educators and producers, evaluates the impact of programs and manages SARE communications and database tools.

“We at OEFFA are grateful to (McGovern) for his nearly 25 years of service to OEFFA and to the sustainable agriculture community. His early leadership was instrumental to OEFFA and to the development of today’s local food movement in Ohio,” OEFFA Executive Director Carol Goland said.

Having joined the OEFFA in 1994 as a part-time secretary soon after graduating from Ohio State University, McGovern was promoted to executive administrator and eventually to executive director as the association grew.

He is responsible for having developed productive partnerships with Ohio State University Extension and advocated for the creation of a new Organic Food and Farming Education and Research (OFFER) program, leading to the first organic production research at OSU.

“I will tell you that I am blessed to have learned so much from the OEFFA family,” McGovern said. “What an opportunity it was for a young, impressionable young man like myself to be invited into a community of people wrestling with the practical issues of building a more sustainable world.

“I will forever be thankful to all of the OEFFA members who are living proof that leading a kind and mindful life is a choice, not a pipe-dream.”

Larry and Cynthia Ringer of Stark County received the annual Stewardship Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the sustainable agriculture community.

The awards were announced as part of OEFFA’s 39th annual conference, “A Taste for Change,” last weekend in Dayton.

“The sustainable food and farm economy we have today is a reflection of the vision, commitment, and hard work of our thousands of OEFFA members over the course of almost four decades,” Goland said. “We are grateful for all of their collective efforts in pioneering organic and sustainable farming in Ohio, but it is a special pleasure to be able to recognize three truly remarkable individuals for their contributions and accomplishments.”