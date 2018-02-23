Central Ohio home prices up 5.8 percent from a year ago

Central Ohio homes sales in January slipped 1.1 percent from the same month a year ago as homes for sale in the region remain scarce.

It may be a new year but little, if anything, has changed in the Columbus housing market: homes for sale are still hard to find, homes are more expensive and they’re selling faster than ever.

Coming off a record year for home sales, January did start the year off slightly slower than last January with home sales dipping 1.1 percent, but with 1,635 homes sold last month, according to new figures from Columbus Realtors, that’s still a brisk pace and 4 percent more than January 2016.

Meanwhile, homes for sale are getting even harder to find.

Housing inventory in the Columbus region fell to 3,410 in January, which is 21.2 percent fewer homes available than last January.

This left central Ohio with a 1.2 months supply of inventory at the current sales pace and marks the 84th consecutive month of year-over-year declines in inventory, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

There were 1,928 central Ohio homes and condos listed in January, an increase of 29.1 percent from December, but 11.9 percent lower than the same month a year ago.

“Just when you think the number of homes for sale couldn’t possibly go any lower — it does. Sellers should realize there’s no reason to wait until the spring to list their home — we have buyers anxious to buy homes now,” said Sara Walsh, president of Columbus Realtors.

Low inventory also drives up home prices.

The average sales price of a home during the month of January in central Ohio was $205,779, which is 5.8 percent more than the same month a year ago. The median sales price was $172,500, up 7.8 percent from a year ago.

“Strong home prices continue to be a theme in central Ohio,” Walsh said. “Home sales would be even higher if we had more homes listed for sale.”

Homes spent an average of 44 days on the market during the month of January, which is six days more than December, although six days fewer than January 2017.

A separate report shows that the share of sales of lender-mediated properties such as those foreclosed up fell to 4.8 percent at the end of 2017.

That is down by more than have from 9 percent in 2016, according to the 4Q-2017 Lender-Mediated Properties Report.

Sales for all homes were up 3.3 percent to 7,519 during the fourth quarter compared to the same period the previous year.

Of those, traditional sales were up 8.1 percent to 7,158, but lender-mediated closed sales were down 45.1 percent (to 361).

The report compares lender-mediated listings (foreclosures, lender owned, short sales, HUD and VA listings) to traditional listings — those not in a distressed state.

“This is excellent news,” said Walsh. “With the job growth we’ve experienced and improved economy over the last few years, it’s clear that fewer homeowners are having trouble with their mortgages.”

Just as central Ohio has seen an overall drop in homes for sale, the number of short sales and foreclosures on the market is also down significantly.

At the end of the fourth quarter last year there were 201 distressed homes for sale, down 60.6 percent from a year ago.

Short sales and foreclosures made up just 5.3 percent of the total inventory compared to 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The 424 distressed homes put on the market during the fourth quarter of 2017 was down 31.8 percent from the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, distressed homes made up 9.5 percent of the new listings. Last quarter, they accounted for just 6.5 percent of the homes and condos added to the inventory of homes for sale in the Columbus region.

That compares to the number of traditional homes (those not in a distressed state) listed for sale during the fourth quarter of 2017 which was up 3.2 percent.

“In early 2011, distressed properties made up 23 percent of the inventory and almost half of the sales,” said Walsh. “Now they make up 5.3 percent of the inventory and 4.8 percent of the sales. What a difference.”