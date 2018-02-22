Health-care center plans nonprofit grocery for Franklinton

Lower Lights Christian Health Center hopes to fill a void in the Franklinton neighborhood with a full-service nonprofit grocery store.

The Jubilee Market and Cafe will take up 6,500 square feet at the ministry’s 1160 W. Broad St. location and will open on April 16. The grocer will provide Franklinton an immediate location to fresh produce such as fruit, vegetables and dairy. The area will also showcase work from local artists.

“We don’t just want it to be a cafe grocery store. We want it to be a destination,” said Kate Ruff, senior director of development and communications for Lower Lights Christian Health Care Center.

Ruff said the Franklinton area is a food desert where it’s difficult to buy fresh foods. Residents are left to buy food from alternative sources such as fast food restaurants and convenience stores where healthy and fresh come in limited, she said.

The Franklinton store would not sell tobacco and alcohol products, keeping in line with the health center’s policy. But residents that have income of less than 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines will be charged on a sliding scale with produce costs offset by grants and donations.

Additionally, the store will employ 10 part- and full-time employees with opportunities for advancement in the organization, Ruff said.

The organization will partner with Milo’s Catering for the cafe portion, where customers can stop by for made-to-go orders.

One-third of Columbus households struggle to get enough food, according to a study The Ohio State University released this month. The study, based on a survey of more than 650 households, revealed the estimates of those who struggle doubled from a previous study.

“Almost a third of the households were food insecure, and more than 16 percent had very low food security, meaning they were skipping meals, at risk for experiencing hunger and probably missing work and school and suffering health problems as a result,” said Michelle Kaiser, the study’s lead author, in a statement. “Previous estimates based on county-level census data would have suggested about half as many households didn’t have enough food or adequate access to food.”

According to the survey, 26 percent of the 663 households reported they were not satisfied with their ability to easily access food and 27 percent reported it was not easy to find fresh fruits and vegetables. Overall, 32 percent of the households had low or very low food security.

Traditional full-service grocers have tended to cease their operations near low-income areas, Kaiser said.

Other areas in central Ohio have experienced this trend. In the North Linden area, Kroger closed its store at the Northern Lights Shopping Center earlier this year. In 2016, Buehler’s Fresh Foods closed its Delaware location, ending a 46-year-old presence in that market.

“This study exposed the vastly different experiences of people who all live in the same city,” Kaiser said. “My suspicion is that most people don’t recognize that there are such discrepancies and can’t imagine living where they couldn’t easily go to a grocery store.”

While Kaiser’s study reported that most people shopped at a supermarket, most of them also shopped at other stores close to their home on a regular basis. Those with food insecurity would buy food from carry-outs, corner stores and businesses such as drug stores that provide limited fresh produce.

In 2011, Franklin County had more than 580 fast food restaurants, while it had 92 major grocers, according to data from Columbus Public Health.