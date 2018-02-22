Bill would let residents request street signs

A Columbus lawmaker duo believes local residents know best when it comes to speed limits on neighborhood streets and where a stop sign might make a busy intersection safer.

To that end, Democrat Reps. Kristin Boggs and David Leland have proposed House Bill 436, a measure that would permit a local resident, neighborhood association or neighborhood organization to request the erection of a stop sign at an intersection and to support a request for a lower speed limit on certain streets and highways.

“This legislation will save money and allow local communities more control to install stop signs and lower speed limits to keep their streets safe,” Boggs told members of the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee during the bill’s first hearing. “It sets up a resident initiated process to be able to advocate for these safety measures.”

HB 436 would authorize a person who resides on a street with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less or a recognized neighborhood organization representing an area that includes such a street to submit a petition supporting a request for a lower speed limit to the transportation director of a given municipality or political subdivision.

The process not only would require such a petition contain the signatures of at least 51 percent of the people who own real property located on the portion of the street at issue but require the transportation director to take into account and give due consideration to the petition in making such a determination.

“On receipt of the petition, the director or local authority must determine whether the requested stop sign should be installed, or whether to declare a lower … speed limit on the subject portion of the street,” Boggs said. “The director or local authority, must notify the petitioner in writing of its decision.”

She noted the director or local authority is not required to grant the petitioner’s request.

“We believe that local communities are in best position to know if a stop sign or lower speed limit is in the best interests of the residents,” Leland said during testimony. “Unfortunately, under current law local residents do not have a defined way to advocate for these safety measures, and in order to make these changes Ohio Department of Transportation must commission a costly geometric and traffic characteristic study.

“This bill cuts the bureaucratic tape and expenses to the community when the majority of residents agree that these changes are necessary.”

For stop signs, if an intersection is located within the boundaries of a municipal corporation, the petitioner also must include with the petition the signatures of at least 51 percent of the people who own real property within a quarter-mile radius of the intersection location, analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission detailed.

Intersections outside of a municipal boundary must include the consent of at least 51 percent of the residents who own real property within a half-mile radius of the intersection.

“The goal of this bill is to cut unnecessary costs and empower communities to determine if installing stop signs and lowering speed limits is in the best interests of their streets,” Leland said.

Five fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of HB 436, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.