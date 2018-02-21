Two local companies make list for best places to work

Two central Ohio companies were named to rank among the 100 best companies to work for last year.

Nationwide ranked the highest at No. 53, followed by OhioHealth at No. 90 in the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list released by Great Places to Work and Fortune magazine.

Great Place to Work used a new methodology for the magazine’s 21st anniversary of the list to take a more accurate reading of how a company’s workplace culture translates to its growth and corporate excellence. Companies were scored based on employees surveys and culture audit.

“We now assess how well companies create a consistently positive experience for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. We did this to reflect the reality of the world today, and to recognize and learn from the inclusive organizations that are setting the pace. Not just for moral reasons, but for business reasons,” said Michael Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work, in a statement. “Companies that rate most highly according to our new ‘For All’ standard grow revenue three times faster than their less-inclusive rivals. In other words, while trust fuels business performance at great workplaces, ‘For All’ accelerates it. Today we celebrate the 100 Best Companies that are leading the way in building an outstanding culture for all.”

Eighty-six percent of Nationwide’s employees said their workplace was great. And 95 percent of employees rated the company high for a often or always having a great atmosphere.

Notable perks and programs included the company’s pension and 401(k) plan, a flexible work arrangement program, a business casual dress code that includes jeans, and services for new-born parents.

The review was based on 823 employee surveys. The company employs more than 34,000 people.

On the other hand, 85 percent of OhioHealth employees said their workplace was great. Among employee ratings, 95 percent of workers said they often or always have great pride in their employer.

The results were based 839 surveys while the company employs more than 22,900 people.

OhioHealth’s notable perks and programs include a leadership development program, formal and informal employee celebrations, fitness center reimbursement and other wellness incentives.

The average salary plus additional cash compensation for a staff nurse is $88,178, while a clinical nurse manager would make an average $105,936.

Great Place to Work surveyed more than 310,000 employees across all economic sectors and focused on more than 50 elements of the workplace.

That includes trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older team members and disabled employees.

Other companies that made the list and have locations in central Ohio include Alliance Data Systems and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The list’s top ten companies were Salesforce, Wegmans Food Markets, Ultimate Software, Boston Consulting Group, Edward Jones, Kimpton Hotels, Workday, Genentech, Hyatt Hotels and Kimley-Horn and Associates.