Region had robust job growth in construction last year

Central Ohio experienced vigorous job growth in the construction industry last year, according to new figures from the Associated General Contractors of America.

The number of construction jobs in the Columbus region rose 9 percent from December 2016 to December 2017.

Central Ohio added 3,500 construction jobs during that time, by far the most of any region in Ohio. Cleveland had the second-biggest jump in construction jobs, with 1,000 new positions.

The Columbus area now has 41,500 construction jobs and it’s growth last year ranked in the top 20 percent of the 358 metro areas in the Associated General Contractors of America report.

Some areas in the state, such as Cincinnati and Canton, saw construction jobs decrease. Cleveland is the only region in the state to have more construction jobs than Columbus.

Statewide the number of construction jobs grew 3 percent during that timeframe.

Columbus is the only metro area in Ohio to rank in the top third of metro areas in the nation for construction job growth.

Ohio ranked 30th for job growth among all states and the District of Columbia.

Nevada had the biggest increase in jobs, growing by 14 percent followed by Rhode Island (11 percent) and Alaska, Oklahoma and Oregon (10 percent).

Iowa had the biggest job loss percentage-wise, losing 9 percent of its construction jobs. Missouri saw a 6 percent decline of construction jobs.

Construction employment increased in 269 out of the 358 metro areas between, declined in 43 and stagnated in 46.

“Construction employment continues to expand amid robust private-sector demand in many parts of the country,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist.

But he said public-sector funding is lagging.

“There is little doubt that more firms would be able to expand their headcount this year if Congress would enact a substantial boost in infrastructure projects, as many members of both parties advocate,” said Simonson.

California’s Inland Empire, which includes Riverside, San Bernardino and Ontario, added the most construction jobs during the past year (14,300 jobs, 15 percent), followed by Las Vegas (10,800 jobs, 18 percent); New York City (10,100 jobs, 7 percent); San Antonio, Texas (7,900 jobs, 15 percent) and Phoenix (7,600 jobs, 7 percent).

The largest percentage gains occurred in the Cheyenne, Wyo. metro area (25 percent, 800 jobs), followed by Wenatchee, Wash. (21 percent, 500 jobs); Punta Gorda, Fla. (20 percent, 800 jobs); Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa (19 percent, 4,800 jobs); and Las Vegas (18 percent, 10,800 jobs).

Nationally, construction employment increased by 36,000 jobs in January to the highest level since August 2008.

“The construction industry has consistently added workers at nearly double the rate of the overall economy,” said Simonson. “The outlook remains positive for further growth in the industry. But finding workers to complete all projects will be a challenge with unemployment so low overall and in construction.”

Construction employment totaled 7,099,000 in January, a gain of 36,000 for the month and 226,000, or 3.3 percent, over 12 months.

Simonson points out that the year-over-year growth rate in industry jobs was more than double the 1.5 percent rise in total nonfarm payroll employment.

Residential construction — comprising residential building and specialty trade contractors — added 19,000 jobs in January and 88,400 jobs, or 3.3 percent, over the past 12 months.

Nonresidential construction (building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction) employment increased by 16,400 jobs in January and 137,200 positions, or 3.3 percent, over 12 months.

They cautioned, however, that public-sector funding for roads and bridges declined in 2017 making it hard for many firms that build infrastructure to expand.

Worse, lagging investments in infrastructure will lead to greater economic inefficiency as traffic grows, bridges age and waterways continue to degrade, they warned.

“One of the biggest threats to the current economic expansion is that our aging infrastructure will cause shipping and traffic delays, which will raise costs, slow schedules and create new inefficiencies,” said Stephen Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer. “Rebuilding public infrastructure will help our economy remain competitive and ensure that construction employers continue to add jobs.”

The number of unemployed jobseekers with recent construction experience fell to 707,000 in January, down from 859,000 in January 2017, while the unemployment rate in construction dropped to 7.3 percent last month from 9.4 percent a year earlier.

The number and rate were the lowest for January since 2000.