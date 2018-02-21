New store focusing on bridesmaids’ dresses to open downtown

New store focusing on bridesmaids’ dresses to open downtown

Downtown Columbus will have a new clothing boutique selling primarily wedding dresses — not for the bride but the bridesmaid.

Gilded Social — The Fancy Occasion Shop is an exclusive bridesmaid and social occasion dress shop and will take over the former La Jeune Mariee Maids & Social Occasions space on the second floor of 65 E. Gay St., above the Due Amici restaurant.

“Asking someone to stand next to you on your big day is one of the greatest honors you can give to your best gal. My goal with Gilded Social is to make the bridesmaid experience just as special as the bride’s,” said Owner Tanya Rutner Hartman in a statement.

The 1,700 square-foot studio will have grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. March 1. Guests will have the opportunity to view the collections, the latest trends in wedding party dress design and mingle with industry experts, according to a press release.

Hartman, an alumna of The Ohio State University, decided to leave her career in fundraising and government and found the opportunity to start a boutique.

“I have had a love for all things weddings since I picked up my first wedding magazine as a teenager. I am so happy to be shifting my career and exploring more of my creative side,” she said.

The shop will offer dresses for events such as prom, graduation, galas, balls, sorority formals, and religious celebrations.

The shop’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Appointments are accepted. The majority of the business will require special ordering with a four-to-five month lead time.

Hartman plans to make hundreds of samples available later in the year for quick occasions. Dresses average in price from $200 to $350.

Other similar businesses in the downtown cluster include Zurïe Studio, which has an event planner, photographer, and floral designer.