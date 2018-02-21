Local printer who donated shirts, flags honoring fallen officers an example of conscientious business

Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon.

Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon.

Last week was a busy one for a Westerville businessman who likens himself to a 21st-century incarnation of Ben Franklin.

Zach Traxler, whose custom print business has mass produced hundreds of thousands of Thin Blue Line T-shirts, flags and stickers to given out for free to an entire community left reeling from the shooting deaths of two Westerville Police officers, regularly reminds himself that Franklin owned and operated a printing press before becoming a statesman.

“I constantly come back to: What would Ben Franklin do?,” said Traxler. “Well, Ben Franklin would print a s— ton of T-shirts, that’s what he’d do.”

One needn’t overlook the obvious anachronism or excuse the colorful language to get the point: Traxler is in this for a community he’s called home only since September and because it’s the right thing to do.

In a email statement that served to update efforts in Traxler Printing’s Thin Blue Line campaign late last week, the company’s namesake noted that his print-on-demand business is more than just the local print shop.

Rather, “we print to help those in need,” he said.

He and about three quarters of his staff of 25 have worked round the clock — more than 540 hours — to print a surplus of the Thin Blue Line merchandise for give away. Donations were encouraged, but not requisite.

As of Valentine’s Day the company had collected $11,451 to be given directly to the Fraternal Order of Police Local #9 as a gift to the surviving families.

Nearly the entire city of Westerville shut down Friday for the funeral procession and public viewing of fallen Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. Streets were blocked off and city schools were closed.

Traxler characterized the level of support as tremendous.

Besides a viral campaign that erupted for the state of Ohio to re-ratify the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Traxler said this viral campaign has been the largest one yet.

“Yes, this has been the most traffic at the physical business location ever,” he said. “It’s been substantial.”

Because normal, everyday operations are print-on-demand, Traxler said the company had to change website settings to manage the volume and traffic.

“So, if you order something from our website traditionally, whether its an evergreen campaign or any of the other items on our site, we print those to order,” he said.

It meant displacing other clients’ order of 50,000 garments.

Additionally, it meant opening up at least a portion of the company’s recently expanded 20,000-square-foot production facility on Silver Drive in northern Columbus for something that slightly resembled retail operation.

“A physical (retail) location is something we’ve been thinking about,” he said.

His relatively recent relocation to Westerville has spurred the idea that maybe he’d like to open another location for retail.

“We used to do retail about five years ago and it took over 40 percent of our time,” Traxler said. “And as soon as we turned off retail in-house, the printing side of our business exploded.

“We’ve doubled in revenue almost every year now.”

His business follows a trend among millennial entrepreneurs that eschew the traditional not-for-profit business structure for for-profit enterprises that operate with a conscience.

The desire in Traxler began at an early age when his mother nicknamed he and his brother “wheeler dealers,” after noticing the boys’ penchant for finding a way to make a buck for themselves and their favorite causes.

He said he follows his gut when viral campaigns, such as the Thin Blue Line effort, develop.

“It was a no brainer,” the father of two said of the effort to raise money for the families, especially the slain officers’ children.

Then there’s the show of support accomplished by the merchandising campaign.

“If we’re able to put a shirt on the back of every citizen in Westerville and they were all to walk down the street one day and those kids came out and knew what that shirt meant, I think they would understand that the entire community has their back, is there for them and that we’re here to help them succeed throughout life,” he said.