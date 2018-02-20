Thriving Westerville pest control firm hoping to put bed bug problem to rest

While Jason Carpenter has seen his share of bad pest infestations, he remembered one case that emotionally affected him for some time.

During the case, Carpenter was personally handling a bad bed bug infestation at a three-story apartment building. A warning posted on the door, Carpenter had trouble into getting one room.

“There was somebody home … sleeping in the bed,” he said.

The man who was sleeping appeared to be mentally disabled. But Carpenter could tell there were thousands of bed bugs in his mattress that were feeding off of his body.

He remembered the bloodstains on the man’s onesie pajamas.

“It was unreal,” Carpenter said. “And he didn’t understand what was going on.”

Social workers and other agencies got involved to help the man, while Carpenter eradicated the bugs.

The president of Westerville-based Environmental Pest Management has been fighting bed bugs in central Ohio since 2006.

Columbus ranks fifth on the Orkin’s top 50 list of cities worst for bed bugs. The list, which was released in January, was based on Atlanta-based pest control company’s treatments between December 2016 and November 2017.

“The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising,” said Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist in a statement. “They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive.”

The top three places where pest professionals report find bed bugs are apartments and condominiums, single-family homes and hotels and motels, according to a 2015 National Pest Management Association survey.

“This bed bug has been on one hell of a run,” said Carpenter, who has been in the pest control industry since 1990.

He got his start by working for the company his first wife’s father owned. After that marriage ended, Carpenter decided to start his own company from scratch, trading his sports car for “a bug truck,” he said.

“I traded in everything I had,” Carpenter said.

When he started EPM, his clients were 100 percent residential. He learned how to network and build up his clientele.

When the bed bug problem became apparent in 2005 to 2006, Carpenter’s company started handling multifamily properties.

Carpenter now has 28 full-time employees that handle multifamily properties comprised of more than 110,000 units.

While 42 percent of the company’s revenues are from bed bugs, EPM also provides services to tackle 62 different kinds of insects and rodents infestations.

“What really started to take us off … is our software track and monitor details of each pest (infestation),” Carpenter said.

The cloud-like software allows technicians to add notes, photos and videos in real time while working on-site.

While Carpenter focuses on the company’s vision, mission, sales and marketing, his second wife Karen Carpenter carries out the duties as chief operating officer.

The two have professional and personal coaches to help keep business and personal lives separate and balanced.

The company is technology driven as technicians use their smartphones and company software to get their assignments.

Carpenter said their performance is based on behavior metrics rather than sales because the goal is to provide exceptional customer service. He said the company’s benefited because they’re able to retain more customers.

“Culture to me is something that you can’t buy,” Carpenter said. “It’s one thing to say we have good culture but the difference between me and some of the other competitors … is that not only when you tell your employees and customers that your a family business you have to items to back it up.”

“We back up what we promise,” he added.

Additionally, the EPM president took on a more forward-looking perspective between his two cancer diagnosis, melanoma in 2015 and thyroid in 2016.

The two-time cancer survivor thought about his purpose in life and concluded he wanted to leave his company to his children.

“The most important thing you can do is pass down is your knowledge,” he said.

Carpenter’s sons from his first marriage, Brandon Carpenter and Blake Carpenter now work for the company as general manager and pest management professional, respectively.

Karen Carpenter also has a daughter, Kayla, who Jason Carpenter legally adopted. She now attends Columbus School for Girls and is keeping her future options open.

Aside from his family succession plans, Carpenter said he expects 30 percent top-line growth for the company over the next 15 years.

The company is also looking to relocate from its 3,900-square-foot headquarters at 653 McCorkle Blvd. The Carpenters are considering 7,500-square-foot and 6,000-square-foot locations.

One thing that’s not clear is the end of the bed bug problem. Carpenter said usually insects come and go. In the 1990s it was termites, followed by Asian Lady Beetles and stink bugs.

“This bed bug has been entirely different in the 28 years I’ve been doing this,” Carpenter said. “We can’t see an end in sight.”