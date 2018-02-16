Local accountants adjust to changes in tax law as filing season arrives

In the wake of the largest tax overhaul in 30 years that was signed into law last year, some local tax professionals are helping their clients understand the impact on their upcoming tax returns.

Most of “the changes in the tax reform bill have been in effect for 2018,” said Mike O’Neill, a certified public accountant who runs Columbus Tax Preparation in Clintonville.

Congress usually makes minor changes to the tax law each year but the recent tax legislation brings major changes likely more significant than the last one implemented in 1986, he said.

The new tax law will have minimal impact on this year’s tax season but clients have asked O’Neill how the bill will affect next year’s return.

Among the changes, the standard deduction will nearly double for most taxpayers, while smaller ones will be discontinued for next year, he said.

It’s expected that fewer people will take advantage of itemized deductions for the 2018 tax season, O’Neill said.

Additionally, employers are expected to withhold less federal taxes for most individuals, who will have started to see an increase in their paychecks this year, he added. “They’re not paying much in taxes and their paychecks might be slightly larger because of the reduced withholding.”

On the other hand, there is still uncertainty about how the Internal Revenue Service will interpret the new tax law as regulations have not been announced yet, said Allen Houk, president of Houk CPA LLC in Grove City.

For example, the law does away with the deduction for the interest paid on home equity loans.

But CPAs could interpret the law now that the interest could be deducted if the loan was used to make home improvements like putting in a new roof, Houk said.

“As the year goes on and the regulations are posted and print there will be more clarity on how these tax changes are handled,” he said.

Houk provides his clients not only a 2017 return but a projection of what their tax return may look like in 2018. So far, 90 percent of the clients he’s served will benefit from the overhaul.

There are some challenges, like combating misconceptions or rumors about the tax bill, Houk said.

For example, one of his clients, who makes large charitable donations, believed the deduction for such contributions was eliminated, which is not the case.

One thing that’s clear is the need for tax preparers. While the number of people that utilized itemized deductions is expected to decrease to about 10 percent from about 20 percent last year, Houk said it won’t affect his line work as he serves a niche market of clients who have rental properties and other types of small businesses.

But it could impact tax preparation companies such as H&R Block and Liberty Tax Service, he added.

Even with the tax law, the “items are more complex than they were before,” Houk said.

O’Neill agreed. He said the tax law only increases the need for CPAs and other certified tax preparers and that new law’s changes are more complicated for small businesses compared with individuals.

O’Neill noted that simplification was a goal for lawmakers but the economy is complicated.

“The idea of simplification is nice but at the same time in order to have an efficient and a fair tax system, you kind of run into the reality its just very difficult to create a simple tax system,” he said. “Simplification is really an illusion, I guess.”