Latest amendment to self-defense proposal draws constitutional criticism

Ohio prosecutors and public defenders took aim earlier this week at an amendment to a House bill that would puts the onus on the state to refute self-defense claims in shootings.

Specifically, the change, while still supporting the notion that the state must disprove a self-defense claim, would go further to require the state to demonstrate at the preponderance-of-evidence standard that the shooter defendant did not act in self-defense.

Before the amendment, Substitute House Bill 228 only required state prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant had not acted in self defense.

Not so fast, a representative for the Ohio Public Defender interjected.

“The problem with this amendment is that it allows the state to prove an element of a criminal offense by a lesser burden than beyond a reasonable doubt,” public defender Legislative Liaison Niki Clum cautioned members of the House

Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee. “The state is constitutionally required to prove every element of an offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

“By lowering the standard for this element, the bill has created an unconstitutional situation where the state must prove an element of the offense by only a preponderance of the evidence.”

Louis Tobin, executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, took a swipe at amendment supporters’ justification for the change: Requiring a person to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that they indeed were acting in self defense creates a presumption of guilt unintentionally.

“The very first sentence of Revised Code section 2901.05, the statute under debate, very clearly states that ‘Every person accused of an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and the burden of proof for all elements of the offense is upon the prosecution,’” Tobin said. “Requiring a defendant to adduce evidence of self defense does not negate the requirement that the prosecution prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Under (Sub.) HB 228, once a defendant produces evidence that ‘tends to support’ that an action was taken in self defense, the burden shifts to the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was not self defense. Evidence that ‘tends to support’ is not a recognized legal standard, could be virtually anything whether reasonable or not, and places virtually no burden on the defendant to show that his or her actions were justified.”

The legislation, as introduced, was meant to update state jurisprudence in accord with the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in D.C. v. Heller in 2008 and to address anachronisms that exist in state concealed-carry handgun laws adopted in 2004, according to joint sponsors Republican Reps. Terry Johnson and Sarah LaTourette of McDermott and Chesterland, respectively.

A previous amendment to the bill added the elimination of a requirement to carry valid identification; preemption by the state any local firearm regulations; firearm restrictions in public, subsidized housing; and an affirmative defense to the charge of improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Clum confirmed another concern raised by detractors of the amendment.

“It has been suggested that shifting the burden to the state will require the state to prove facts that only a defendant could know,” she began. “That is correct, (Sub.) HB 228 will require the state to prove facts only known to the defendant — just like every other criminal offense requires prosecutors to prove facts only known to the defendant.

“Short of a confession, it is impossible to know the actual intent of an offender.”

Only the accused knows if he was aware of drugs in the vehicle or if he intended to permanently deprive another of their property, Clum suggested.

“Despite not being clairvoyant, prosecutors routinely convince judges and juries of the intent of a defendant in drug possession and theft cases, and the state obtains conviction,” she said. “The same is true for prosecutors in every other state in self defense cases.”

A fourth hearing of the measure had not been scheduled at time of publication.