Local government payrolls remain lean since recession

Employment in Ohio’s public sector has not returned to pre-recession levels for the final month of each year.

The federal, state and local levels of government employed a total of 766,900 workers in December compared with 801,400 workers in December 2006, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. That’s a decrease of more than 4 percent.

One culprit of the decrease during the 11-year-old period was the decline in local government employment, which includes jobs in counties, municipalities, townships and school districts.

The local government sector employed had 513,600 workers compared with 558,300 workers in December 2006 — an 8-percent decrease.

But the same can’t be said for federal and state employment. The federal government had about 77,200 employees in December, or 1,300 more than in December 2006.

Such jobs have increased slightly at an average 0.2 percent each year for the same month.

Ohio had the biggest gains in state employment with 176,100 jobs in December, a 5.32-percent increase from December 2006.

While local government jobs have decreased an average of 1 percent each year for the month of December since 2006, state government employment experienced the inverse with an average increase of 1 percent each year for the same month.

Keep in mind that employment estimates can have some variation and are subject to revisions.

Focusing only on the month of December removes a vast amount of variation from January through November and can provide a yearly snapshot, according to some Ohio economists.

But some economists have differing opinions on the drivers for the increase and decrease, respectively, of state and local employment in the public sector.

“Local government hiring has been falling a bit and that kind of accelerated in the aftermath of the Great Recession,” said Rea Hederman, executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute, a conservative think tank based in Columbus.

He speculated that local governments have consolidated services with some responsibilities transferred over to the state government.

Christopher Nicak, associate director of research at the Economics Center of the University of Cincinnati, agreed that local governments may have consolidated a lot of their services and felt it wasn’t needed to expand them again.

On the other hand, Cleveland-based Economist George Zeller blamed austerity measures from the state legislature, mainly cuts to local government funding.

“By far the majority of the cuts were in school districts. There were smaller but nevertheless very significant cuts by the counties, and also the municipal jurisdictions,” Zeller said.

Local government jurisdictions handling of the cuts varied widely, he said. Some laid off employees, other implemented new local taxes by passing levies, bond issues and other finance mechanisms.

“In addition, there were widespread layoffs of teachers, policemen, firemen,” he said. “State universities also laid off employees and/or raised tuition and fees. This varied from school to school, with Akron (University) suffering the most scandalous cuts and eventually the firing of their president. Among the most controversial moves was the permanent elimination of the Akron (University) baseball team.”

Hederman disagreed that cuts in local government funding were a driver in the reduction of jobs in that area.

Local government jobs have gradually increased since 2012 for the month of the December, he said.

Ohio had 513,600 jobs in December compared with 511,200 jobs in December 2012, according to ODJFS data.

During that period, the local government sector reached a peak of 516,100 jobs in December 2015.

Local governments should look into opportunities to share services and equipment, Hederman said. He added the increase in state government employment could be contributed to Ohio’s population increases.

Ohio’s population was about 11.66 million as of July 2017 compared with 11.48 million in 2006, an increase of nearly 1.6 percent, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nicak said its was plausible that local governments are consolidating services and employment if they receive less funding.

While drivers for changes in government employment are up for debate, some economists have differing opinions about the importance of such jobs to the economy.

“The private sector is simply more important,” Hederman said. He said taxes are required to pay for salaries of employees and that the growth of such jobs shouldn’t outpace the private sector.

“You can’t build an economy based on government jobs.”

On the other hand, Zeller said Ohio’s policies should change to encourage government employment to speed up the state’s economic growth.

Nicak said government jobs not only provide employment and wages but also services that almost state citizens need. He said employment reductions could, for example, add extra wait times for people seeking public assistance.

“So when these jobs go away, it’s a double edge sword,” he said.