Bill designed to increase student safety with stricter system of alerting parents

The Cleveland senator sponsoring a bill that would require all Ohio schools to adhere to a strict absence-phone-call policy expects to get a vote before the Ohio Senate in coming days.

During Senate Bill 82’s fifth hearing last week, Democrat Sen. Sandra Williams told members of the Education Committee she anticipated a vote at the next hearing, moving the bill to the Senate.

In its original form, the bill would require a public school to place a telephone call within an hour of the start of the school day to a parent whose child is absent without a legitimate excuse.

A substitute version of the bill, which the committee approved during a previous hearing, lengthens the contact time frame by an hour and allows school administrators to employ other means of contacting parents, such as text message or voicemail.

“Currently, Ohio law is silent on school districts contacting parents when their child is absent,” Williams said during testimony. “The purpose of the Alianna Alert is to take precautionary measures to ensure that every child is safe, specifically those students who are not transported by the school systems.”

The most prominent feature of the proposed legislation is named for the 14-year-old Cleveland girl — Alianna DeFreeze — who was killed last year after having been abducted the morning of Jan. 26 when she did not arrive at school.

“She was taking public transportation to school when she disappeared,” Williams recounted. “Reportedly, her mother was not alerted of Alianna’s absence from school until 4 p.m. and notified police shortly thereafter.

“Alianna’s mutilated body was found four days later in an abandoned house not far from the Cleveland police station.”

Williams and SB 82’s Republican joint sponsor Sen. Peggy Lehner of Kettering characterize the status quo insufficient.

“Ohio law only discusses attendance in terms of truancy,” Williams said. “Currently, school districts set their own policies about how to alert parents.

“This bill would standardize the practice and serve to soothe the worries of parents in every district.

She said only 13 states have laws similar to SB 82.

The bill is the result of a grassroots campaign on change.org.

Keisha Taylor started the online petition.

“… The world is changing. The world has changed,” Taylor told committee members during testimony. “We need policies in place to further ensure the safety of our children in the world we now live.

“Your support tells the 4,393 citizens who have signed this petition that you are listening. It tells them that even if they do not reside in a school district that looks out for them, there are other parents, other citizens, and the state of Ohio is looking out for them.”

Taylor said proposals such as additional busing and a more stringent nuisance policy relating to abandoned homes cost money, but the proposed legislation would require no funding whatsoever.

“It just requires accountability,” she said.

Another feature of the substitute bill would protect schools from civil liability in instances in which they are unsuccessful in contacting the parent. Immunity is triggered when the school attempts to make contact.

“It is imperative that parents be notified immediately if their children are not present in school,” Williams concluded. “In a missing person’s case, every hour is vital.

“The search for Alianna could have begun hours earlier if the school had alerted Alianna’s mother in a timely manner.”

Five fellow senators cosponsor the bill, which had not been scheduled subsequent hearing at time of publication.