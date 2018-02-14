Urban Arts Space was there at start of downtown transformation

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space has enjoyed a first-hand experienced of downtown Columbus’ revival.

The exhibition and alternative performance space opened as a tenant in the historic Lazarus Building in 2008, a time when downtown was transforming.

For instance, the City Center mall was still open before it would close more than a year later and before its transformation to the Columbus Commons in 2011.

“Wow, 10 years ago,” said Merijn van der Heijden, who was named interim director of the Urban Arts Space in September. “Downtown looked quite a different place.”

And downtown continues to change, van der Heijden said. The Netherlands native remembered all of the recent construction activity in the Short North and downtown areas, while driving down High Street from Ohio State’s campus to the arts space.

“It’s been incredible,” she said.

On the other hand, the Urban Arts Space has seen growth in both tangible and intangible ways over the course of its decade-old history. The estimated 8,000-square-foot space has presented about 165 exhibitions since its inception.

“Attendance has been growing steadily over the last 10 years with currently upwards of 30,000 people annually engaging with exhibitions, collaborations, partnerships, talks, tours, educational opportunities, performances,” van der Heijden said.

To celebrate the milestone, Urban Arts Space fans and newcomers can register to participate in the arts space’s “Crafternoons,” a free monthly event, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Guest who are 16 years old and older can create unique pieces each month with supplies provided by the space.

Throughout the last 10 years, the arts space has functioned as an arts laboratory for faculty and artists, locally and nationally, and as a launch pad for OSU students.

It continues to develop partnerships with community stakeholders.

For instance, the arts space partners with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. to provide tours of the Lazarus Building’s rooftop gardens from May to October.

“It’s wonderful to have been a part of the recent growth and development of downtown and that this commitment included strong support for our work from the City and the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation,” van der Heijden said. “Along with support from the university and the support of all of our downtown neighbors and fellow galleries. And, of course, hands-on educational programming, free exhibitions, free talks have all been keys to our success. It allows us to have few barriers to entry and to directly connect with our surrounding community.”

Downtown’s revival also brings new traffic to the arts space, the interim director added.

She said people no longer have to plan to make the special trip to the arts space now that the area provides more things to do including bars, restaurants and retail.

The local art scene has also changed in recent years to the point where people need to put more thought into their weekend plans.

“It seems like it, for a lack of better word, exploded — as in like fireworks,” van der Heijden said. Central

The Urban Arts Space will continue its mission to showcase artists in central Ohio and beyond for the foreseeable future, while building and seeking out old and new partnerships, respectively.

“We’ve been able to make our mark the last 10 years and we’re well established now,” van der Heijden said.