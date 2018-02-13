State ag officials quarantine four racing horses tested positive for herpes virus

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently confirmed four positive cases of Equine Herpes Virus, or EHV, in horses at separate locations in the state, placing multiple facilities under quarantine.

Ag officials are actively investigating where these animals have been and what other animals might have been exposed, according to a press release.

The department confirmed two of the horses that tested positive raced at the Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington, Pa. One of the pair also had raced at Miami Valley Gaming near Lebanon Jan. 13 and 24.

Testing confirms both of the animals have EHV-1, though neither animal has shown clinical signs of illness, the press release detailed. The two horses currently are quarantined at separate facilities.

“Racehorse owners should take immediate precautions to protect their animals,” said state Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey. “All owners should closely observe their horses for any signs of illness and take their temperatures daily.

“They should immediately contact their veterinarian if they have any concerns.”

Additionally, two horses at the University of Findlay have tested positive for the virus.

Like the other two horses, neither of these animals are showing clinical symptoms, the department reported.

Ag officials have placed the facility under quarantine.

The department suspected that the cases reported in Findlay are unrelated to the other two reported cases.

Epidemiological investigations, however, are expected to determine whether they are. The tests are under way.

The virus can spread quickly from horse to horse and can cause three different forms of disease: rhinopneumonitis — a respiratory disease of mostly young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and the neurologic disease EHV-1 myeloencephalopathy, which can be fatal to horses.

The virus is not a human health threat, the press release detailed.

EHV can be spread through the air or contaminated clothing and equipment.

Horse owners are encouraged to practice strict biosecurity measures to protect their animals and prevent any further spread of the disease.

The department’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory accepts veterinarian-submitted nasal swab samples for testing.