Ohio solar jobs increases 12 percent in 2017

While the number of solar jobs declined nationwide, Ohio was among 29 states that saw growth in the field.

The state ranked No. 11 with 6,518 solar jobs last year, an increase of 687 jobs, or 12 percent, since 2016, according to The Solar Foundation’s eighth annual report released last week. Ohio ranked No. 24 for the number of solar jobs per capita.

California, Massachusetts and New York lead with the most solar jobs. Utah, Minnesota, Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee were among the states with the largest job gains.

In the United States, solar jobs decreased by nearly 4 percent to 250,271 last year.

“After six years of rapid and steady growth, the solar industry faced headwinds that led to a dip in employment in 2017, including a slowdown in the pace of new solar installations,” said Andrea Luecke, president and executive director at The Solar Foundation. “At the same time, the fact that jobs went up in 29 states is an encouraging sign that solar is taking hold across the country as a low-cost, sustainable, and reliable energy source.”

Ohio has at least 186 open jobs related the solar industry, according to employment website Indeed.

The Solar Foundation, a nonprofit educational and research organization, surveyed 2,389 establishments, with 1,842 completing or substantially completing the survey in phone calls and emails. The survey was conducted between October and November. Solar employees were defined as someone who spends at least 50 percent of his or her time on related work.

Additionally, the report found that the demand side of the sector, including installation, sales and distribution, and project development, made up nearly 78 percent of the industry’s overall employment, while manufacturing made up 15 percent.

While the solar industry is more diverse compared with other comparable industries, women made up 27 percent of the solar workforce last year, down slightly from 2016. Veterans made up 9 percent of the industry’s workers, 2 percent more than the overall U.S. workforce.

Based on 2016 data, the industry overall employs twice as many workers as the coal industry, nearly five times more than nuclear power and nearly as many as the natural gas industry.

The report comes out after President Donald Trump’s administration last month imposed an immediate 30 percent tariff on imported solar modules that would phase out after four years, according to The Associated Press. Since the U.S. International Trade Commission first recommended the tariff in October, some experts and stakeholders said the prospect of the tariffs would slow down investments in the industry, including hiring and expansion plans.

But some U.S. solar manufacturers are in favor of the tariff because imports can lead to a price collapse and cause some domestic firms to cease operations. Solar installers and specific kinds of solar-related manufacturers, on the other hand, opposed the measure because it could increase prices and reduce demand in renewable energy.

According to The Solar Foundation’s report, the decrease in solar jobs could be related to the fear during late 2017 of the tariff being imposed.

“Although uncertainty over the tariff restrained the industry in recent months, the fact remains that solar energy is the lowest-cost, cleanest, most abundant and accessible energy source in the world,” stated Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun, a San Francisco-based company which designs, installs and maintains residential solar energy systems.