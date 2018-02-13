Herd of proponents offer testimony in support of legalizing residential livestock

Fans of urban farming and some of the latter-day homesteaders themselves turned up for the most recent hearing of a bill that would legalize some residential livestock throughout the Buckeye State.

Simultaneously, lawmakers seated for the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee in the Ohio House of Representatives reviewed fiscal analysis of the measure, filed as House Bill 175.

The bill proposes allowing an owner of residential property in a city, village or township to keep, harbor, breed or maintain small livestock on the property on a 1-to-1 ratio — a complete unit of livestock per each acre.

Of the acceptable animals the bill would allow in a residential setting, a goat is the equivalent of .3 units, a chicken or similar fowl equals .05 units and a rabbit or similar small animal equals .05 units.

HB 175 would prohibit municipal, township or county zoning authorities from regulating these agricultural activities conducted on residential property as long as the livestock are kept for noncommercial purposes.

Mayda Sanchez, executive director of the Ohio Sustainable Business Council, said urban homesteading appeals to many Ohioans for a number of different reasons.

“Small livestock are some of the most efficient sources of high quality protein, that can be available daily at home,” she said. “They are easy to care for and provide many of the social benefits of companion animals.

“In communities where wholesome food is scarce, too expensive or too far away … this bill will make it possible for creative neighborhood solutions to rise …, allow(ing) people to make an impact in their own quality of life.”

A number of the proponents cited unresponsive or obstinate stances by local officials whenever the issue arises.

“HB 175 is a permissive regulation that restores the rights of the citizens, while still providing reasonable limits on what can be done, which at its face, is a de-facto protection of public health, safety and general welfare,” citizen proponent John Lateulere III wrote to the committee.

A planner by profession, Lateulere noted that local boards and commissions rarely consider the general welfare of the individuals most impacted by a land-use decision.

“I regularly attend zoning and planning meetings and observe progress at the local level,” he stated. “Consideration of underlying property rights lacks in local land-use decisions, as is evidenced by the proliferation of lawsuits against local governments regarding the constitutionality of land use decisions.

“Many times, the politics of a decision are weighed in opposed constituents, and the rights of an applicant are under-represented in numbers. That said, as unpopular as it might be at the local level where there may be vocal fears of impacts to health, and in an age where many factors can impact the safety and reliability of our food supply, the ability to produce food for my family on my own property is actually central to the health, safety and general welfare of my family, my neighbors and all the voting constituents in the state of Ohio.”

HB 175 would prohibit a residential property owner from having small livestock on their property if the animals create a nuisance, are kept in a way that causes noxious odor or unsanitary conditions that result in a public health concern or are housed in structures that are not solidly constructed, are not of adequate size necessary to house the small livestock in a comfortable and sanitary manner, or that are closer than 10 feet from neighboring property lines.

Cincinnati Rep. Tom Brinkman, the Republican sponsor of the bill, said he believes the bill balances public health concerns and individual property rights.

“(The bill) is both simple and far-reaching in its goals to help Ohioans achieve food freedom and food access,” he said. “This bill allows every person in our state to grow food on their own property and to responsibly raise small livestock such as chickens and rabbits.

“Families will be able to exercise their freedom to provide their own healthy food for their families. More freedom. More food access. Healthier Ohio families.”

Twenty of Brinkman’s fellow House members have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill, which had not been scheduled a third hearing at the time of publication.