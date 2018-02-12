Pakaskala company growing produce through aquatic farming system

Kate Pierfelice examines the specialty greens she produces at her aquaponics operations at her family’s farm in Pataskala. Pierfelice supplies her produce to some central Ohio restaurants. (Photo: )

A tank full of fish, a filter system and a floating grow bed are the basic ingredients for Kate Pierfelice’s mission to provide local and sustainable produce in central Ohio.

The Pataskala native is celebrating three years since she broke ground of her business venture called Ohio Aquaponics.

The business name refers to an alternative farming system Pierfelice uses that combines aquaculture, raising fish or other aquatic animals, and hydroponics, the soil-less growing of plants.

Aquaponics uses the aquatic animals’ waste to supply nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water.

Therefore, it doesn’t require as much monitoring or measuring, doesn’t require any type of pesticides and uses 20 percent of the water used in traditional farming, Pierfelice said.

“It’s a young type of farming,” she said. “It’s difficult for anyone to call themselves an expert.”

Due to lack of “good hard information,” Pierfelice considers herself a rookie in the field and learns as she goes.

Her aquaponics system takes up 1,000 square feet of her family’s 200-acre farm in Pataskala. Her family has owned the farm for more than a century and where Pierfelice grew up.

“I love growing food,” she said. “There’s a lot of room in the (food) industry for a lot of different ingredients that are not accessible in Columbus.”

She has 150 ornamental fish in her 3,000-gallon water tank. The fish are resilient to high and low temperatures and therefore do not require heating and cooling during the winter and summer, respectively, Pierfelice said.

The fish could be in a “block of ice and still survive,” she added.

Pierfelice tops-off her tank with about 500 gallons of water each week in the summer for loss from evaporation.

But with a solid aquaponics system requires, farmers would only need to top-off 10 percent each week, she added.

But Pierfelice also designed her system to generate the most profit with the square footage given, which meant she had to grow niche produce.

She grows specialty, leafy and micro-greens, including shiso, which is used in Asian cooking, kale and lettuces, and which take about two to 12 weeks depending on the type of produce.

After graduating from Ohio University in 2007, Pierfelice worked at organic farms in other states including Hawaii, California and North Carolina.

She later got her master’s degree in forestry, specializing in nutrient biochemistry, from Auburn University in 2013.

Pierfelice and her current boyfriend, Jake Gilliland, an aquatic biologist, found out about aquaponics in 2014.

Gilliland now provides consulting assistance including monitoring the fish’s health on a monthly basis, Pierfelice said.

Since she broke ground, Pierfelice spent the first year learning how to be a salesman and found clients last year.

Her clients including two catering companies, one that serves different events in Athens and the other that serves a friend’s band when its on tour.

She also serves two central Ohio restaurants, Milestone 229 and CBC Restaurant and Brew Pub in downtown Columbus, with steady orders on a weekly basis.

“The biggest challenge learning my market,” Pierfelice said.

While Pierfelice hopes to expand her business operations, more aquaponics startup companies are emerging in central Ohio and the rest of state. Higher Ground Agriculture opened in Granville last year.

Eighty-one percent of enterprises that use aquaponics for commercial use are in the United States with the remainder from 22 other countries, according to a report published in the Aquaculture international journal in January 2015.

The results were based on an online survey of qualifying 252 respondents. There were a total of 538 full-time workers, 242 part-time workers, and 1720 unpaid workers or volunteers at surveyed organizations.