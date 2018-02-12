Local restaurant named among most romantic in the country

A central Ohio restaurant has been recognized again as one of the most romantic restaurants in the United States.

The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop, 1092 Bethel Road, has received the recognition from OpenTable, online provider of restaurant reservations, for at least the past six years (it appears the digital company did not provide the recognition in 2016 and 2013). The Melting Pot at Easton Town Center received the same recogntion in 2012.

The list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America,” which usually comes out before Valentine’s Day, is soley based on more than 12 million verified reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants in the United States on the digital platform, collected between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30. Eligilble restaurants considered were scored on the percentage of reviews for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.

“Valentine’s Day is all about sharing food with loved ones. Whether enjoyed with a significant other, a friend, or with family, a delicious meal accompanied by elegant ambiance and superb service is the perfect way to celebrate,” stated Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief dining officer. “Be it February 14th or any time you want to connect with someone in your life, this year’s winning restaurants have created the ideal spots for intimate dining experiences.”

The Refectory building was first used as a church built in the mid 1800s, according to the company’s website. The old church was sold to a group of individuals with a clause in the deed that the building could never be used again as a church. The individuals started the Olde-Church House restaurant. After the new owners’ plans to transform the old church into a 20th century dance hall never materialized, the restaurant would later become The Refectory, Columbus’ premier French restaurant.

Kamal Boulos, the restaurant’s current owner, started working on and off at The Refectory when he came to Columbus in 1976. He worked as its general manager from 1978 to 1981. He then purchased the restaurant in 1991.

The restaurant plans to serve a five-course meal in the evening on Valentine’s Day.