Car collection, trophy fish catches are part of South Texas man cave space

Jorge Trevino has built the ultimate man cave which he uses to house and work on his collection of cars and also have get-togethers, meetings and BBQs with friends at his Harlingen, Texas, home.

Jorge Trevino has built the ultimate man cave which he uses to house and work on his collection of cars and also have get-togethers, meetings and BBQs with friends at his Harlingen, Texas, home. (Photo: )

Car collection, trophy fish catches are part of South Texas man cave space

HARLINGEN, Texas — From the outside, it looks like a cute, small home with an attached three-vehicle garage.

Out front, there’s a small patio, a table and chairs, and a grill next to the door.

The light-colored brick building with a high sloping roof looks like the perfect living quarters.

But once inside, it actually transforms into a man’s dream come true.

As Jorge Trevino steps into his 3,000-square-foot building, his smile becomes wider.

That’s because this place is all about who he is and what he loves. It’s the ultimate man cave.

Sitting on the shiny finished concrete floor are several beautiful collector cars — one actually up on a hydraulic lift.

On the walls are his trophies, those for his classic cars and others of his trophy fish catches. A large flat screen television is propped up on the wall between all of that.

This is Jorge’s dream come true, where he houses his passions, especially for cars.

Upon entering the man cave, you could easily think you walked into a brand new, car showroom. Jorge has a built-in work bench, tools and enough space to house five cars.

For Jorge, it’s not all about cars.

He can sit in his man cave and watch TV or listen to music on the stereo surround sound system.

His love of fishing and hunting is obvious based on his wall displays. He has several mounted fish and dozens of shiny trophies on shelving lining the walls.

Two years ago he started collecting old fishing rods, reels, and lures as well.

But in the end, for Jorge, it’s mostly about the cars.

In his collection right now, he has a 1955 Chevy 210 Post 2-door hard top, a 1969 Camaro Super Sport, and 2014 Shelby GT 500 with only about 2,300 miles on it. He also has a retired ’91 Fox Body State Trooper DPS Unit that he received permission from the state to restore just for car shows and parades.

It has to be trailered everywhere he takes it, which is not a problem because he also has several trailers to transport his collection when participating in car shows.

That passion and talent for restoration of cars is clear. Jorge has a collection of 30 to 40 trophies on a shelf along the top of one of the walls in his man cave.

“An accumulation of I’d say within the past seven to eight years of going to car shows, which I love to do,” he said.

A movie long ago set his hobby of collecting cars into place.

“In 1977, when ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ movie came out, well guess what?” he smiled. “I went to the nearest Pontiac dealership and traded my truck in for a Firebird Trans Am.”

The car passion started shortly after that and he began buying car after car as he could afford them.

“As I progressed I was able to add another one and multiply from there,” he said.

After about the second car, he thought to himself that he needed to find a place to keep them.

That’s where the idea of the man cave came into play.

“I say man cave,” he said. “(It’s) a big garage for all my stuff.”

This is the place. But he uses it for more than just working and housing his collector’s cars.

“I had a long term goal to be able to own a few cars and have a place to call my own, so I could work on them, enjoy them, have friends over for get-togethers, meetings, barbecues,” he said. “Finally, it’s here.”

“It took a lot of planning, a lot of work to get to where I’m at right now,” he said.

Jorge said he feels serene and at ease in his man cave.

Surprisingly, Jorge says he only spends about 30 percent of his time there.

His wife, Norma Schacherl, supported his dream of a man cave, although she thought she would see less of him.

He quickly assured her that she is and always will be No. 1 over the man cave and cars.

Jorge retired three years ago from the oil and gas industry after 32 years in the business.

His next project has already started the wheels in his mind spinning.

He said he has always liked the 1969 and 1970 Plymouth Roadrunners

“That’s next on the bucket list, hopefully one of these days,” he said. “That way I’ll have one of each of the big 3; Chrysler Mopar, Chevrolet, Ford.

“Life is good,” he said. “I get bored sometimes because I’m used to working but the cars keep me busy.”

But, while his man cave is his dream, it’s not perfect.

“If I had to do it over again, I’d build it bigger,” he said without hesitation.