Dublin health care firm specializes in overseas travelers

Dublin health care firm specializes in overseas travelers

Traveling aboard means traveling to areas of the world that often have different diseases and hygienics, but a health service in Columbus caters to the traveler in us all, whether that be to Tanzania or Europe.

Travel Health Services, located on Sawmill Road, offers vaccinations to protect travelers and education to guide them through a safe and healthy trip.

The company offers a comprehensive line of vaccines along with prescriptions for prevention of malaria and high altitude sickness, and is also a certified site for the administration of the Yellow Fever vaccine.

“Travel Health Services provides more than just vaccines,” their website states. “You will receive reliable travel health advice based on recommendations from the Center of Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the State Department.

They also offer tips for traveling healthy:

• Check your health insurance for international and evacuation coverage, as most health insurance policies don’t include foreign travel.

• Cook it, boil it, peel it or forget it state of mind when consuming fruits and veggies.

• Don’t consume foods and beverages from street vendors.

• Malaria, dengue fever, Japanese encepalitis and yellow fever are all mosquito-bourne;

• and help to minimize the effects of jet lag by altering your sleep habits one week prior to departure.

“Our Travel Health professionals will help ensure that the only things you bring back are souvenirs and fond memories,” the company stated.

They also offer corporate travel, on-site vaccination clinics and general wellness vaccines.

When someone schedules an appointment with Travel Health, they will meet with a professional nurse consultant who is an expert in travel medicine for roughly 45 minutes.

Customers should bring a list of previous immunizations, a list of current medications, a list of any conditions or diseases, a list of countries they anticipate visiting, the duration of the trip and the nature of the trip.

After reviewing travel plans and health needs, the consultant will make recommendations based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These recommendations include immunizations, but also include precautions for safe food and water, high altitude travel, medical/hospital locations and comes with a customized travel booklet with a summary of travel health and safety needs.

In travel, being informed can make a world of difference, according to the company.

Immunizations are administered by a professional nurse and customers will receive an official immunization record to keep with travel documents.