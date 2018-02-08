Aetna gets tax credit; promises 350 new jobs in New Albany

Aetna Resources LLC will create 350 full-time jobs over the next eight years.

The Ohio Tax Credit authority approved a 1.25 percent, eight-year job creation tax credit for the project.

Aetna is expected to generate $14.2 million in new annual payroll, while retaining nearly 1,000 jobs and $69.8 million in existing payroll from an expansion project in New Albany.

The Hartford, Conn.-based company sells health care insurance plans and related medical, pharmaceutical, dental, and behavioral health services.

Aetna began operations in New Albany in 1998 and has had a Columbus-area facility providing customer service since 1960. Aetna began selling health insurance in Ohio in 1899.

It’s latest incentive since Aetna received about $3.5 million in state and local tax incentives in 2009 to add jobs at its 162,000-square-foot facility.

The project was one of six Gov. John Kasich announced in late January. The projects combined would create 656 new jobs and retain 1,365 jobs, resulting in more than $35 million in new payroll and prompting more than $30 million in investments across the state.

The TCA reviewed proposals submitted by JobsOhio and its regional partners, according to a press release.

The other five projects were the following: Fairmount Santrol Inc. creation of 27 full-time positions to generate $6.8 million in Cuyahoga County; Central Machinery Co. creation of 55 full-time positions to generate $3.2 million in new payroll in Marion County; Equator Design Inc. creating $3.5 million in new payroll in Hamilton County; St. Bernard Soap Co. to create 112 full-time positions to generate $4.7 million in new payroll in Hamilton County; and Kadant Black Clawson LLC creating 62 full-time positions to generate $3.5 million in new payroll in Warren County.