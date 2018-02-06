Topgolf’s arrival could be an ace for local golf industry

Topgolf’s arrival could be an ace for local golf industry

Last fall’s announcement that Topgolf would open one of its golfing and entertainment centers in Columbus sparked excitement around the local hospitality and entertainment industry.

First, it was seen as a coup for central Ohio to land such a facility — it will only be the second Topgolf location in Ohio — and, it’s a unique entertainment option.

The center, being built in the Polaris area, will offer a high-tech driving range with more than 100 hitting bays amid a setting that will include upscale food and drinks, music, a rooftop terrace and fire pit, more than 200 high-definition TVs and private event spaces.

But the big question among the traditional golf industry is “can Topgolf lead to more people playing at traditional golf courses?”

The answer could be “yes,” according to a new survey conducted for Topgolf by the National Golf Foundation.

That survey found that among Topgolf guests, 29 percent of golfers said that playing Topgolf leads them to play more traditional golf.

Also, 75 percent of non-golfers said they are interested in playing golf on a course and 23 percent of new golfers said they started playing after first playing Topgolf.

“We have a mantra — ‘What’s good for Topgolf is good for golf and vice versa,’” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Executive Chairman Erik Anderson.

If Topgolf, which is expected to open by the fall, leads more people in central Ohio, that would certainly be good for the local golf industry, but local golf leaders are cautious in their hopes that Topgolf can add a jolt to an industry in need of one.

“I don’t know if it will or will not (help golf). The idea of it is good, to get people to go to the driving range and have fun. If it connects them to convert them and actually get them out on a golf course, it seems to be a huge disconnect. It’s difficult to bridge that gap,” says Ken Guenther, executive director of the Ohio Golf Course Owners Association.

The number of people playing golf dropped precipitously in the early 2000s for several reasons, including the Great Recession and a societal trends. Participation has been slightly increasing in recent years, but nowhere near the marks of 10 or 15 years ago.

Guenther says among the golf industry’s biggest challenges is to overcome the challenge of the time it takes to play a round and also how to lure the younger generations to take up the game.

“Golf takes too long to play. No matter how you do it, it takes four to five hours. By the time you drive to the course and get ready, it’s six to seven hours. Time is a huge negative to golf,” said Guenther. “Time — that’s where something like Topgolf can be important.”

Guenther is also concerned because when he looks on a golf course too many of the players have gray hair.

“The younger generation, that’s where we’re missing the boat. Most of today’s golfers are 50 to 55 or older. People below that age just don’t play golf,” he said.

Again, that’s where Topgolf may help. Its facilities have a young vibe with the music, drinks and decor.

“If Topgolf can get those people to play golf, that’d be great. But that’s a big ‘if,’” said Guenther. “I’d like to say it’ll get them to play, but I just don’t know.”

But he admits that even if only 5 or 10 percent of Topgolf users convert to traditional golf, that would be helpful to the industry.

“Golfing has been going through a cultural revolution. It’s to adjust to the new norm,” said Guenther.

But if converting Topgolf visitors to traditional golfers is indeed going to occur, central Ohio is a good test market, he said.

“Columbus is a good golf market, because of Muirfield and Jack Nicklaus,” said Guenther. “I think Topgolf will do well because of that recognition. I think it will do well in Columbus.”

The local golf industry is also adjusting to a trend seen a generation ago of overbuilding golf courses.

“Golf was growing back then and everyone thought it would continue,” said Guenther.

In recent years some local courses have closed, which has helped existing courses where golfers of those closed courses are now playing.

“Most course owners I talk to say rounds (played) are steady, maybe a little growth, but nowhere near it was 10 or 15 years ago,” said Guenther.

Perhaps that will change after Topgolf opens.

The facility’s year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

Meanwhile, Topgolf claims it will create 500 full and part-time jobs at each venue and help serve as an anchor tenant that tends to attract other popular franchises to the Polaris area.

In fact, its economic output in Columbus is expected to exceed $264.5 million over a 10-year-period, according to a third-party audit.

“The success of our Cincinnati venue has paved the way for additional growth in Ohio,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “With the strong economy and continued growth in Columbus, we are excited to bring our all-seasons venue to the area for the local community to enjoy.”

Since the opening of Topgolf’s location in West Chester near Cincinnati last year, the venue has seen more than 500,000 visits and approximately 2,200 private events that range from corporate outings, birthday parties and more.

The new Topgolf venue will be located at 2000 Ikea Way in Columbus.

Callaway estimates that Topgolf Columbus will serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation. Approximately half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as “non-golfers.”