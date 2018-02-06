Smaller lavs, reserved overhead bin space features of latest air-travel trends

As the 2018 air travel season begins in earnest with cold-climate vacationers seeking a respite from winter for a week at a time, some new trends already have developed in U.S. air travel.

Perhaps most notable of these trends is a crackdown by at least two major airlines — Delta and United Airlines — on abuse of the passenger carriers’ service animal policies.

Headlines in recent days heralded news of a United Airlines passenger’s foiled attempt to board a flight with a peacock in tow. The individual claimed the splendid bird offered emotional support.

Most airlines do have policies that allow both medical- and emotional-support service animals. Delta and, now, United have updated their policies to reflect its true spirit.

Delta has published a list of animals it will no longer allow for either medical or mental support.

In addition to any horned, tusked or hoofed animal, passengers will no longer be allowed to travel in the passenger cabin with hedgehogs, ferrets, insects, rodents, snakes, spiders, sugar gliders, reptiles, amphibians, farm poultry, waterfowl, game birds, birds of prey and dirty or smelly animals.

According to the airline’s policy, “trained service animals receive training to assist those with visual impairment, deafness or hard of hearing, diabetes, seizures, mobility limitations or other needs,” while “emotional support and psychiatric service animals assist those with emotional, psychiatric, cognitive or psychological disabilities.”

In keeping with airlines’ efforts to fit more seats — and bodies in those seats — on passenger jetliners, new Boeing 737 Max liners are being outfitted with much smaller lavatories — so small, the LA Times reports that a user can only wash one hand at a time.

Boeing’s efforts forsake the extra toilet space for about a dozen more seats on the newer jets than on previous 737s.

American Airlines flight attendants complained about the new, smaller lavs, according to the Los Angeles Times piece, based upon door placement.

If both lavatory doors are opened simultaneously, flight attendants who are in the galley are stuck there for as long as the doors remain open.

The faucets on the small sinks also were prone to splashing water on individuals on areas other than their hands.

American already has acted on the splashing faucets problem, the article stated. The problem with the restroom doors, however, has not been corrected.

The airline has devised a new perk for some special customers, according to a report by travel site Forward Cabin.

The company sent an internal memo notifying personnel that the airline will install placards that will identify some overhead bins as being for the exclusive use of “main cabin extra” passengers, who pay an extra $20 for various perks.

A United spokesman explained the designation will offer some passengers “easier access to overhead bins,” in addition to a free drink.

Airlines are under pressure to take the hassle out of traveling and make sure passengers don’t fight among themselves, Cabin forward reported.

What’s problematic with the reserved overhead bin space, however, is that United flight attendants will not be responsible for monitoring these spaces. Passengers will operate on the honor system.