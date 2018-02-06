Bexley play-cafe caters to moms and kids

Children undertake a cooking class at Piccadilly Play Cafe in Bexley. The 2,700-square-foot facility offers playspaces, cafe, lessons and events for young families. The cafe opened in 2012. (Photo: )

The concept of a play-cafe had been in the back of Allyson Morena’s mind since 2004.

That was when she brought her year-old son, Cameron, to see a movie (Morena does not remember what film they saw). It didn’t matter because the family didn’t make it through the previews and their usual blockbuster-like sounds.

It quickly became apparent that it wasn’t going to work out.

“He couldn’t stay in there,” Morena said.

Cameron is now 14 years old and has a brother, Jonah, 10.

And their mother is the owner of Bexley play-cafe, Piccadilly, 2501 E. Main St., which will turn six years old this May.

The 2,700-square-foot cafe features locally-sourced ingredients from central Ohio businesses such as the Angry Baker in Olde Towne East and Brown Bag Delicatessen in German Village.

The cafe’s play part caters to children ages up to roughly 10 years old depending on the activity. It offers parents and children a playspace, a variety of classes — martial arts on Thursdays, for example — and a venue to host birthday parties.

The area also has a designated area for infants and a “playdium,” a hole that’s 20 feet wide and 20 feet long featuring padded levels and a slide.

Morena now employs eight people, some who work as play coaches that interact with the children throughout its range of operations.

She said it’s alternative to mainstream cafes such as Starbucks where young families may not fit in well and play areas such as the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, which have limited food options.

“I wanted to have a place for parents to go and connect,” Morena said.

The play cafe is named after a road junction in London that brings five roadways and a tube station together.

Morena’s inspiration for her play cafe came from her visits in Manhattan, Los Angeles and London, where birthday parties and children classes were done differently for young families.

“I liked all of those pieces but I wanted it all in one,” Morena said.

She started doing focus groups of mothers in 2010 and decided to become more active in the project.

As a result, she had to stop helping her husband, Stuart Hunter, run his small chain of bike shops called Roll, which has locations near Polaris Fashion Place mall and in Upper Arlington.

Hunter also has a Bexley location but originally considered the site that eventually became Morena’s cafe. Hunter opened the Bexley shop at another building on the same street.

Although a German Village resident, Morena decided to have the cafe in Bexley because she knew a lot of mothers from that area.

Morena said traffic can be unpredictable before and after summer, which is the season they have camps. Other constant challenges is managing time between work and home.

But she continues to refine her operations and hopes to open more locations such as in Upper Arlington and Worthington.

“It’s an interesting set up,” Morena said. “It’s a place to go that have a lot of things to accommodate a parent and their child.”

Central Ohio has other play cafes including Firefly Play Cafe near Clintonville, Peapod Play Cafe in New Albany, ZenKidz Play Cafe in Westerville and Tree of Life Play+Cafe in Hilliard.