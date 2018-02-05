Historic designation proposed for John Glenn home as youth

The Ohio House of Representatives was unanimous in its support of a bill commemorating the early life of one of the Buckeye State’s most celebrated sons — the late U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn.

Last week, House lawmakers voted for passage of House Bill 279, which would require the Ohio History Connection to designate Glenn’s childhood home as a state historic site.

The home at 72 W. Main Street in New Concord now houses the John and Annie Glenn Museum and is filled with memorabilia and artifacts collected throughout Glenn’s life and career.

The museum presents living history presentations that have focused on the family’s life through the Great Depression, World War II and 1962 — the year Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth.

The museum also highlights the inspiring love story between John and Annie.

Zanesville Republican Rep. Brian Hill, a joint sponsor of the bill, said during previous testimony before a House committee that museum trustees have worked with the state historical organization for some time and the bill would provide the legal means to formalize the relationship.

“Designating the John and Annie Glenn Museum as an official state historic site will ensure its inclusion in the Ohio History Connection network of historical sites and museums throughout the state of Ohio,” Hill said. “This bill allows us to enshrine the site as a place for future generations to connect with the history of two great Ohioans, and be inspired by their legacy of public service.”

The Ohio History Connection has been on board with the bill from the start.

The organization’s Community and Government Relations Director Todd Kleismit advised lawmakers that the U.S. Department of Interior had encouraged the state historic preservation office to resubmit Glenn’s boyhood home for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are only two years away from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, which is a huge opportunity for Ohio and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta — another Ohio History Connection site,” Kleismit said during testimony last fall. “Two years after that will be the centennial of John Glenn’s birth in Cambridge.”

The designation should result in more curatorial support, more marketing support, more grant-writing expertise and a higher profile statewide, Kleismit said.

Barb Hansen, executive director of museum, said the museum has closely collaborated with the historical organization since 2009, when the museum agreed to serve as local site manager of the organization’s National Road Zane Grey Museum, a 10-minute drive from the Glenn museum.

“Natural connections between the two museums have emerged as opportunities, such as the sharing of volunteers knowledgeable of both sites, new programming opportunities, and encouraging guests to visit both sites,” Hansen said. “As a museum board, to salute the connection we feel with both museums, we have changed our name to Museum Association of East Muskingum to reflect our broader mission.”

The Craftsman-style bungalow, built in 1923, sits on an acre lot on the main drag through the eastern Ohio town. A white picket fence frames the historic residence.

“Its clean-cut simplicity is the ideal setting, for it exemplifies Sen. Glenn’s humble background and honors his personal humility and never-ending commitment to his roots,” she said. “The human element and realization that he was like any other young boy is immediate when guests tour the home and see his tricycle, wooden sled and ice skates.

“Visitors also leave with a greater understanding of what life might have been like in a typical American home during the Great Depression.”

The bill awaits consideration by the senate. It had not been referred to a committee for hearing at time of publication.